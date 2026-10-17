Stafford Rangers Overview

Inter wing-back Carlos Augusto delivered an extraordinary sub appearance, scoring seconds after coming on and assisting Ange-Yoan Bonny in a 3-1 win at Bologna. The Brazilian emphasized that desire and heart trump tactics when defending the Scudetto.
Inter striker Ange-Yoan Bonny proved decisive off the bench, scoring late to cap a dramatic 3-1 comeback win over Bologna at the Stadio Dall'Ara. The young forward praised Inter's squad depth and collective spirit as the Nerazzurri continue their Scudetto defence.
Inter assistant coach Aleksandar Kolarov admitted the team struggled early against Bologna's aggression before dominating the second half. Kolarov showered praise on the squad's substitutes, labeling them "true champions" who drive the entire group.
Stand-in Inter captain Nicolo Barella emphasized that injured striker Lautaro Martinez remains the team's true leader despite wearing the armband at Bologna. Barella assisted Marcus Thuram's equalizer and praised the squad's collective unity during their 3-1 win.
Inter Milan maintained their grip on the Serie A summit with a resilient 3-1 victory over Bologna at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara. The match began poorly for Christian Chivu’s side, as Tommaso Pobega exploited a defensive lapse to put the hosts ahead within ten minutes.
Veteran defender Matteo Darmian has officially secured a return to top-flight football after signing a deal with Bologna as a free agent. The former Manchester United and Inter man joins the Rossoblu to provide much-needed defensive cover following a successful week-long trial with the club.