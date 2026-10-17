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Stafford Rangers

Stafford Rangers Overview

Bologna FC v FC Internazionale - Serie A 2026/27

Bonny makes huge statement in Inter's dramatic win

Inter striker Ange-Yoan Bonny proved decisive off the bench, scoring late to cap a dramatic 3-1 comeback win over Bologna at the Stadio Dall'Ara. The young forward praised Inter's squad depth and collective spirit as the Nerazzurri continue their Scudetto defence.

InterA. Bonny
FC Internazionale v Hellas Verona FC - Serie A

Darmian joins Bologna on free transfer

Veteran defender Matteo Darmian has officially secured a return to top-flight football after signing a deal with Bologna as a free agent. The former Manchester United and Inter man joins the Rossoblu to provide much-needed defensive cover following a successful week-long trial with the club.

M. DarmianSerie A
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October 2026
FA Cup Qualification
Gateshead FC badge
Gateshead FC
GAT
1
Stafford Rangers badge
Stafford Rangers
STA
1
FT
FA Cup Qualification
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Stafford Rangers
STA
5
Gateshead FC badge
Gateshead FC
GAT
0
FT
November 2026
FA Cup
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Stafford Rangers
STA
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Grimsby Town
GRI
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Standings

Primera División crestPrimera División

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
11Atalanta crestAtalanta83141415-110
D
L
W
L
L
12Lecce crestLecce8305914-59
L
W
L
L
W
13Bologna crestBologna8224810-28
W
L
W
D
L
14Sassuolo crestSassuolo82241216-48
L
L
D
L
W
15Monza crestMonza82151518-37
L
W
L
W
L
More

Betting spotlight

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