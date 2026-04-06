Yamal in the starting line-up... Barcelona's front four face Atletico under pressure

Four Barcelona players face suspension for Wednesday’s Champions League quarter-final first leg against Atlético Madrid.

The two sides will meet at the Spotify Camp Nou for the first leg, before Atlético host the return leg on 14 April at the Wanda Metropolitano.

According to the Spanish newspaper ‘AS’, the Barcelona quartet of Marc Casado, Fermin Lopez, Gerard Martin and Lamine Yamal are just one yellow card away from missing the second leg against Atlético Madrid.

On the other hand, Atlético Madrid have seven players at risk of suspension for the match against Barcelona: Baena, Le Normand, Clément Lenglet, Yurenti, Marc Poblet, Rogieri and Giuliano Simeone.

It is worth noting that Barcelona beat Atlético Madrid 2-1 last Saturday in the 30th round of La Liga.



Read also:

Video... Atlético fan to Yamal: 'You're so ugly... go back to Morocco'

Cezni excels at mocking Yamal... and a surprising reaction from Lamine