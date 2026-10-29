'Trust me!' - Xabi Alonso explains why Chelsea wonderkid Estevao is struggling for minutes following Carabao Cup exit

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Chelsea head coach Xabi Alonso has urged patience regarding the development of Estevao after the teenage sensation was again left on the sidelines during the Blues' Carabao Cup exit against Liverpool. Despite growing clamour from the Stamford Bridge faithful to see more of the Brazilian forward, Alonso insists that the player is still adapting to the unique physical requirements of English football.

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Estevao sidelined as Chelsea crash out at Anfield

Chelsea suffered a penalty shootout defeat to Liverpool on Wednesday following a 1-1 draw in normal time to crash out of the Carabao Cup. Despite heavily rotating his starting XI, Alonso left Estevao on the bench for the entire tie. The Blues have recorded just two victories in their last six matches. When looking to his bench to find a winner at Anfield, Alonso introduced Emmanuel Emegha ahead of the Brazilian, only for the substitute to miss his spot-kick in the shootout.

Dealing with physical demands in England

Alonso admitted that the physical nature of the English game has delayed the 19-year-old's integration. He also noted that enforced changes to Maxence Lacroix, Moises Caicedo and Malo Gusto restricted his attacking options against Liverpool.

"I understand his situation and that he could be happier for sure," Alonso said after the match. "Every player wants to play, wants to be part of the team. We have had some intense games, and there will be moments for everything. I'm sure that Este will have his moment. It's my responsibility and we need to deal with that."

When quizzed about the travelling supporters calling for the winger, Alonso responded: "The fans were saying a lot of things. We have started with Pedro [Neto], with Danny [Welbeck] and with Morgan [Rogers] up front. The game had very intense moments. We knew that it was going to be physical.

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"And after we had to deal with Moi, he had little problems. Malo, as well, he had cramps. So we were a little bit forced with substitutions. And now we know that the season is going to be long. And there will be moments for everyone."

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Pressing on the physical aspect, Alonso added: "Yes, we know that the Premier League and the game in England is really intense. You need to be up for it. Este has played, for sure, it's his second season. But he had the injury and he's in that process. Trust me, I'm sure the season is going to be long and Este is going to play his role."

Loan exit looms as PSG prepare winter approach

Estevao has not made a single Premier League start since arriving from Palmeiras in July 2025. That lack of action has alerted Paris Saint-Germain, with Luis Enrique reportedly eager to bring the teenager to the Parc des Princes in January. The French champions are dealing with an injury crisis in attack after losing both Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Ousmane Dembele to the treatment room.

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Chelsea are open to a mid-season departure but have laid down strict conditions for any temporary switch. The London club will only sanction a straight loan with PSG covering his full salary. They also want financial penalties included if Estevao fails to meet a guaranteed threshold of playing minutes in Ligue 1.

Searching for consistency amid mounting pressure

With just two wins from six matches, Alonso faces a challenging period as he attempts to balance squad fitness with the need for immediate results. Estevao will hope to finally earn some meaningful minutes, but an imminent move to France appears to be the most realistic avenue for regular first-team football. Chelsea must now regroup and shift their focus back to the Premier League as they look to put their Carabao Cup disappointment behind them and climb the table.