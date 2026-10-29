Xabi Alonso dismisses Carabao Cup as 'LEAST important' following Chelsea's penalty heartbreak at Liverpool

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Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has described the Carabao Cup as the club's "least important" priority of the season after his side suffered a narrow defeat at Anfield. The Blues were eliminated by Liverpool on penalties following a tense 1-1 draw in the fourth round of the competition.

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Blues suffer penalty shootout agony at Anfield

Morgan Rogers opened the scoring for Chelsea from the penalty spot, but Cody Gakpo equalised for Liverpool with a penalty of his own to force a 1-1 draw on Wednesday night. The match ultimately went to a shootout, where the hosts secured a 6-5 victory after Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana struck the post.

Despite the elimination, the visitors produced a resolute defensive display at Anfield. Goalkeeper Mike Penders delivered a standout performance for Chelsea, providing vital stability at the back to keep the match tightly contested throughout the first half.

Alonso rues fine margins after shootout defeat

Reflecting on the shootout, the former Liverpool midfielder accepted the cruel nature of the defeat but praised his team's efforts. "Every time you reach the penalties, someone will feel it is harsh to go out of the competition," Alonso stated. "It was really close from both sides. Penalties mean it is open to anything.

"They have performed at a good enough level to compete at Anfield. We conceded the penalty and it was even. The game was really close for both sides.

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"Well for sure the outcome is not what we wanted. It is not what we expected before the game. You know once you reach the penalties, there's going to be a sad side. This is us in that case."

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The Chelsea boss was quick to highlight his goalkeeper's crucial interventions. "It has been a solid performance from Mike Penders," Alonso added. "We didn't concede many chances but he was quite stable and solid with his performances. That was really important in the first half for us."

Carabao Cup elimination a 'small setback' for Chelsea

Despite the disappointment, Alonso found positives in his team's overall display. "But I would say that the game we have played to a very good competitive level, good performance," he said. "We showed an improvement, I would say. That's what we wanted. We played with courage. The game was really, really close. It could have gone either way. Not many chances for both sides."

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The manager also revealed that his side had to navigate mid-game tactical shifts. “And we have tried to overcome difficult moments as well. After the injury, we had to deal with and to change a few things," he noted, before downplaying the tournament's significance. "But it's a small setback in this competition. It's probably the least important competition for us in the year, so we need to move on."

Alonso's dismissal of the cup is particularly striking given that Chelsea are not competing in Europe this season, leaving the Blues with limited opportunities to secure silverware.

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Looking ahead to the weekend, Alonso stressed that top-flight duties take absolute priority. "This is football. It is part of our job. We were showing a good level and this is what it takes to come to these stadiums," he stated. "And as soon as we leave Anfield, our focus is Saturday, is Premier League. This is the main and the most important thing. The Premier League is the main focus. We don't have much time to recover because the game is Saturday, early kick-off so we need to change the mindset quite quickly."

Quick turnaround for vital Premier League clash

Chelsea face an immediate turnaround as they prepare to take on struggling Manchester United in an early Premier League kick-off this Saturday. The rapid succession of fixtures leaves the squad with minimal recovery time, forcing Alonso to quickly shift his players' focus away from Wednesday's cup exit and refocus on their primary league ambitions.

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Meanwhile, Liverpool's victory keeps their Carabao Cup campaign alive. The Reds will remain at Anfield for the quarter-finals, where they are scheduled to host Bournemouth for a place in the semi-finals.