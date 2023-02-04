Wydad AC vs Al-Hilal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Club World Cup game

Where to watch the Club World Cup game between Wydad AC and Al-Hilal.

Wydad AC are set to host Saudi Arabian outfit AlHilal on Saturday in the Club World Cup at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

The stakes are high as the winners will seal a spot in the last four of the competition.

Moroccan giants Wydad have the opportunity to become the first African club to reach the semi-finals of the competition since Raja Casablanca in 2013. Under the able guidance of Mehdi Nafti, they have flourished in the Botola League as they trail leaders FAR Rabat by just two points.

Meanwhile, Al Hilal emerged victorious at this stage in their past two appearances in the competition as they defeated Al Jazira 6-1 in the previous campaign after getting the better of Esperance de Tunis 1-0 in 2019.

However, their 11-match unbeaten run was ended when they were defeated 1-0 by Al Feiha in the semi-final of the Saudi Super Cup in their last outing and The Leaders will look to get back to winning ways with a victory over Wydad.

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about where to watch the game on TV and stream live online.

Wydad AC vs Al Hilal date & kick-off time

Game: Wydad AC vs Al Hilal Date: February 4, 2023 Kick-off time: 2:30 pm GMT / 9:30 am ET / 8:00 pm IST Venue: Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat

Where to watch Wydad AC vs Al Hilal on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), the match can be watched live on the Fox Sports network.

In the United Kingdom (UK), the match can be live-streamed on FIFA+. Although the previous edition of the competition was broadcasted on Channel 4, the broadcasters for this one have not yet been confirmed.

In India, this match is not available for broadcast but can be live-streamed via FIFA+.

See more about where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr.

Country TV channel Live stream US Fox Sports 2, FOX Deportes FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com UK N/A FIFA+ India N/A FIFA+

Wydad AC team news & squad

Zouhair El Moutaraji will miss the fixture due to injury.

Ayman El Hassouni has scored in the four previous fixtures and should once again lead the line.

Meanwhile, Ahmed Tagnaouti will be between the sticks and should be shielded by a back four. Whereas, Yahya Jabrane and Abdellah Haimound should slot in as the two holding midfielders.

Wydad AC possible XI: Tagnaouti; Zola, Farhane, Aboulfath, El Amloud; Jabrane, Haimoud; Ellafi, Jaadi, Serrhat; El Hassouni

Position Players Goalkeepers Tagnaouti, El Motie, Sioudi, Henin Defenders Farhane, Nadrani, Aboulfath, Zola, Benlamri, El Anabi, Attiyat Allah, Amri, El Amloud, Benayada, Ait Allal. Midfielders Jabrane, Daoudi, Baaouch, Jaadi, Haimoud, El Hassouni Serrhat. Forwards Lamkel Ze, Jaadi, Ellafi, Khannouss, Ounajem, Bouhra, Aouk, Boussefiane, Ahadad, Sambou.

Al Hilal team news and squad

Yasser Al-Shahrani will miss this game with a fractured jaw.

Mohammed Al-Owais is the number one choice between the sticks. A four-man backline will guard him which includes Nasser Al-Dawsari, Ali Al-Boleahi, Hyun-soo Jang, and Saud Abdulhamid.

Meanwhile, Michael, Odion Ighalo and Moussa Marega should form the front three.

Al Hilal possible XI: Al-Owais; N. Al-Dawsari, Al-Boleahi, Jang, Abdulhamid; Faraj, Cuellar, S. Al-Dawsari; Michael, Ighalo, Marega