How to watch WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2025: Start time, full match card, TV & streaming links

Been craving some high-profile canvas-crashing action? Well, you haven’t got too much longer to wait. WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2025 takes place on Saturday, November 29, and it’s set to be an unmissable occasion. Home of the MLB’s San Diego Padres, it’s usually swinging bats that bring roars from the Petco Park crowd, but this time it’s swinging fists that will get them hollering inside the impressive venue. It’s a momentous moment for the event, which is being staged outside (and in a stadium) for the first ever time.

This will be the 39th edition of Survivor Series, which is a WWE event that takes place annually every November, generally during Thanksgiving week. It’s the second-longest-running pay-per-view event behind WrestleMania and is one of WWE’s ‘Big-5’ events of the year, along with WrestleMania, SummerSlam, Royal Rumble, and Money in the Bank.

This will be only the second time a Survivor Series has been staged in California. Back in 2018, The Usos (Jey and Jimmy) triumphed in a 10-on-10 Survivor Series team elimination match in Los Angeles. Seven years on, and the San Francisco-born brothers feature once again in the main event at Survivor Series: Wargames. They’ll be siding with CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, and Roman Reigns against ‘The Vision’ (Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed), plus Logan Paul, Drew McIntyre, and Brock Lesnar, who have been signed up by Paul Heyman.

Nia Jax also starred at the Survivor Series event in Los Angeles seven years ago, and the former California State University student is hoping to shine once again in The Golden State. Jax takes a place on a team featuring The Kabuki Warriors, Lash Legend, and Becky Lynch in the women’s WarGames match.

To add extra spice to this year’s Survivor Series, John Cena will also be making his final appearance in a WWE Premium Live Event. His last ever ring appearance comes next month, of course, at Saturday Night's Main Event in Washington D.C (December 13), where he takes on the winner of ‘The Last Time Is Now Tournament’. Cena’s former partner and women’s hall of famer, Nikki Bella, is set to appear in San Diego too, when she takes on Stephanie Vaquer for the Women's World Championship.

This year’s edition of Survivor Series will be the fourth in a row specifically known as ‘WarGames’. WarGames is a team-based steel cage match, with a roofless cage surrounding two rings placed side-by-side. WWE introduced the WarGames concept at Survivor Series to reinvigorate the struggling pay-per-view event.

When is WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2025?

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames takes place on Saturday, November 29. It airs as follows around the globe (times are approx):

Country Show starts 🇺🇸 United States 6.30 pm ET 🇬🇧 United Kingdom 11.30pm GMT 🇦🇺 Australia 9:30am AWST (sunday) 🇮🇳 India 4am IST (sunday) 🇯🇵 Japan 7.30 am JST (Sunday) 🇲🇽 Mexico 4.30 pm

Where is WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2025 held?

Petco Park is a ballpark in San Diego, California. MLB's San Diego Padres have played there since it opened in 2004, replacing their former San Diego Stadium home. Aside from regular baseball games, numerous other sports and entertainment events have been staged at Petco Park over the past two decades, including rugby union (IRB Sevens World Series), tennis (Davis Cup), and motorsports (Monster Jam).

A whole host of music concerts have been held at the stadium too. The Rolling Stones were the first to play there in 2005, and the last was Chris Brown (Sept 2025), with many, many more in between. A crowd of 35,000+ is expected to cram into Petco Park for Survivor Series on November 29. That breaks the former Survivor Series attendance record, which was set way back in 1997 in Montreal and stood at 20,593.

🇺🇸 How to watch and stream WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2025 in the US

Survivor Series: Wargames 2025 will be available to livestream on ESPN's direct-to-consumer streaming service in the United States. This will be the third main roster WWE PPV event to air (after Wrestlepalooza and Crown Jewel) on ESPN, as Peacock's contract ended following the conclusion of Clash in Paris in August.

Survivor Series will stream as part of the ESPN DTC service's Unlimited plan, requiring either a $29.99 monthly subscription or a subscription to a package that includes ESPN Unlimited through a participating TV service provider, such as Fubo.

FuboTV is a top-quality streaming service that includes ESPN in all its packages, offering access to Survivor Series: WarGames and a wide range of sports. Fubo offers multiple subscription plans, including the new 'Fubo Sports', which costs $45.99 for the first month and then $55.99 per month for subsequent payments. It's streamlined and sports-focused with over 28 channels, including ESPN Unlimited, ESPN2, ESPNews, ESPNU, NFL Network, Tennis Channel, and local networks like ABC, CBS, and Fox. Other Fubo plans start from $84.99/month with a free 7-day trial available to new subscribers across all of its plans. The streaming service is a no-brainer for wrestling and general sports fans.

🌎 How to watch WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2025 worldwide

Wrestling fans around the world, including in the UK, can watch Survivor Series: Wargames and all WWE shows on Netflix via livestream. The global streaming platform began a 10-year rights deal with WWE earlier this year.

Country Basic Plan Standard Plan Premium Plan 🇬🇧 United Kingdom £5.99 £12.99 £18.99 🇦🇺 Australia $7.99 AUD $18.99 AUD $25.99 AUD 🇮🇳 India 199 INR 499 INR 649 INR 🇯🇵 Japan ¥890 ¥1,590 ¥2,290 🇲🇽 Mexico $119 MXN $249 MXN $329 MXN 🇨🇦 Canada $7.99 CAD $18.99 CAD $23.99 CAD

How to watch WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2025 from anywhere with a VPN

How to get WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2025 tickets

Demand for WWE Survivor Series: Wargames tickets is high, as it is for all WWE events; however, seats are still available via the WWE website. While the official ticket portal is the safest way for fans to purchase tickets, those eager to attend the event in San Diego may also wish to consider secondary resale sites, such as StubHub, which could offer the best opportunity to obtain tickets. Survivor Series: Wargames tickets on StubHub are currently available from $176.

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2025 match card and storylines

Confirmed matches

Match Participants Men's WarGames match CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso), and Roman Reigns vs The Vision (Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed), Logan Paul, Drew McIntyre, and Brock Lesnar (with Paul Heyman) Women's WarGames match Rhea Ripley, Iyo Sky, Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair, and AJ Lee vs Nia Jax, Lash Legend, The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane), and Becky Lynch WWE Intercontinental Championship John Cena vs Dominik Mysterio Women's World Championship Stephanie Vaquer vs Nikki Bella

Match storylines

Men's WarGames match

Getty Images

The men’s Wargames match, which returns to a 5 x 5 encounter, boasts two current World Champions - CM Punk & Cody Rhodes, and four former World Champions. There are numerous ongoing feuds between the teams’ competitors, which further adds to the interest and intrigue. Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins may no longer be part of ‘The Vision’, but Paul Heyman has been up to his conniving best in adding Logan Paul, Drew McIntyre, and Brock Lesnar to his squad that is guaranteed to get resounding boos from the San Diego crowd.

CM Punk would have loved to have got his hands on Rollins, but he’ll have to make do with getting to grips with old adversaries, The Vision and Logan Paul. Punk and Jey Uso, who fought against each other for the World Heavyweight belt earlier this month, must now team together as they did at last year’s Survivor Series (along with Roman Reigns) to defeat Bronson Reed and ‘The Bloodline’. Elsewhere in the men’s match, Cody Rhodes gets his chance to do battle with Drew McIntyre, with whom he’s had a continued spat over recent months. Long-term WWE fans will be licking their lips at the prospect of Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar opposing each other. Amazingly, it’s been over 10 years since the pair famously fought in an epic triple threat match (that included Rollins) for the World Heavyweight title at Wrestlemania 31.

Women's WarGames match

WWE

Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky resume their rivalry with The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane). Asuka’s jealousy of Iyo Sky's friendship with Ripley kicked off the lengthy feud. At the last WWE PLE, Crown Jewel, Ripley and Sky defeated The Kabuki Warriors in a tag team match to further intensify the animosity. Alexa Bliss, who will be fighting alongside Ripley and Sky, has had her own issues with the Kabuki Warriors. Bliss and Flair lost their tag team title to the Japanese pair in an episode of Raw earlier this month after interference from Nia Jax and NXT's Lash Legend. Jax and Legend will be in Asuka and Kairi Sane’s corner once again at Petco Park.

Alexa Bliss helped convince Charlotte Flair to get over her past issues with Rhea Ripley, and her support will definitely come in handy. On SmackDown, after showing a united front, all four wrestlers set out to announce their fifth team member in the form of AJ Lee, but the team was ambushed by the Kabuki Warriors and co, as Lee was knocked down by Becky Lynch in the process. Lynch, who has a longstanding feud with AJ Lee and her husband CM Punk, then shook hands with Asuka and is confirmed as their team's fifth member for WarGames - let the games begin!

John Cena vs Dominic Mysterio

Getty Images

On an episode of Raw earlier this month in Boston, John Cena was addressing his hometown crowd when he was rudely interrupted by Dominik Mysterio. WWE’s Chief Content Officer, Paul Levesque (aka ‘Triple H’), was infuriated and ordered ‘Dirty Dom’ to put his WWE Intercontinental belt on the line that night. Despite Mysterio getting up to his usual old tricks, Cena came out on top to take the crown. Mysterio demanded a rematch at Survivor Series in his hometown of San Diego, which Cena agreed to.

Stephanie Vaquer vs Nikki Bella

WWE

Since Nikki Bella’s surprise return to the WWE ranks in September, a growing alliance with Stephanie Vaquer had been forming. Or so it seemed. Following another successful defence of her Women's World Championship title on Raw earlier this month, Vaquer was attacked by Bella out of the blue, and she repeated the assault the following week. Bella claimed that she wanted Vaquer’s belt for herself and demanded a title shot, which she duly granted. Unsurprisingly, it will now take place in Bella’s own backyard in San Diego.