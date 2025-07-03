'All good things come to an end' - Wrexham star James McClean reveals what next step will be once he leaves Red Dragons

James McClean has revealed what his next step will be when leaving Wrexham, as he concedes that “all good things come to an end”.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Former Republic of Ireland international McClean joined the ambitious project being pieced together by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney in North Wales ahead of the 2023-24 campaign. He has helped to make history with the Red Dragons.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

McClean has formed part of two promotion triumphs, from the fourth and third tiers of English football, with the captain’s armband being donned while claiming a runners-up finish in League One.

Article continues below

Getty Images

DID YOU KNOW?

He is now 36 years of age, but remains in peak physical condition and is loving life with Wrexham - as he stars in the club’s award-winning documentary series. The plan is, however, to return to his roots at Derry City before heading into retirement.

WHAT MCCLEAN SAID

McClean told the Talking Derry City podcast when asked if an emotional homecoming could be on the cards: “I think that all depends on Wrexham. I'm enjoying life at Wrexham and obviously with Junior [his son] being at Crewe, the longer I'm at Wrexham it makes sense because I'm loving life there.

“But all good things one day have to come to an end. Whenever that is, the next step for me is to come home and play for Derry but whenever that is, that's not up to me. We'll see.”

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM?

McClean is entering the final year of his contract with the Red Dragons. His vast experience, which includes Premier League outings with Sunderland and West Brom, will be put to good use by Phil Parkinson in the Championship as Wrexham go in search of back-to-back-to-back-to-back promotions.