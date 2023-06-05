Wrexham line up Paul Mullin’s strike partner ahead of League Two return with St Mirren man Curtis Main targeted

Wrexham are trying to sign a strike partner for their prolific talisman Paul Mullin, going into their first season back in League Two.

Wrexham targeting new signings

Begin League Two campaign in August

Mullin has been talisman up front

WHAT HAPPENED? Mullin has been a big hit at Wrexham since he swapped regular League Two football for a lower division with the Welsh club, plundering 79 goals in 97 goals in all competitions for the Red Dragons. And now he's preparing to lead their charge up the Football League after they clinched promotion from the National League as champions.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: However, reports suggest Wrexham's Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are looking to sign a new strike partner for Mullin. According to the Daily Record in Scotland, St. Mirren frontman Curtis Main is on their shortlist as a potential signing.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Main would be able to sign for Wrexham without a transfer fee, given his contract in Scotland is about to expire, although it's claimed there is also Indian Super League interest in the 30-year-old. He lists Aberdeen, Shrewsbury Town and Doncaster Rovers among his former clubs. He scored 11 goals in 69 St Mirren appearances.

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM? They are gearing up for the start of the League Two 2023/24 season, which gets under way on August 5.