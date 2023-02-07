Wrexham heartbreak! Hollywood-backed FA Cup darlings lose fourth-round replay to Sheffield United in stoppage time

Wrexham missed a penalty and then conceded twice in a 3-1 FA Cup fourth-round replay defeat to Sheffield United on Tuesday.

Visit Sheffield Utd after 3-3 draw

Huge underdogs

Close to historic FA Cup upset

WHAT HAPPENED? Wrexham entered the game as underdogs having allowed a hard-to-swallow equaliser in a 3-3 draw at home last month to set up the fourth-round FA Cup replay. After going down 1-0 on Tuesday, they responded with a converted penalty from Paul Mullin, but the forward missed a second spot-kick a few minutes later.

Sheffield United's Billy Sharp and Sander Berge put the game away with goals in stoppage time. Sharp's winner was preventable, coming from a long ball that bounced right by a defender and onto the Sheffield United player's path.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wrexham have achieved international prominence despite being a fifth-tier club. They were purchased by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney and star in the streaming docuseries "Welcome to Wrexham". The FA Cup presented a chance to face clubs with much more resources, and they came so close to upsetting a Championship team in Sheffield United.

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM? Their next FA Cup opponent would have been Tottenham if they advanced, but they'll now return to National League action where they're in second place.