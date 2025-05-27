Here’s all you need to know about obtaining tickets to the epic quarter-final clashes

There were some memorable quarter-final ties during the Women’s Euro 2022. Hosts England and France both progressed after extra-time drama against Spain and the Netherlands, respectively, whilst Sweden and Germany also battled their way through, keeping clean sheets against Belgium and Austria in tight, tough, enthralling encounters.

We’re expecting some more edge-of-your-seat last-8 showdowns at the Women’s Euro 2025 in Switzerland this summer. The four matches, which kick off the knockout stage of the tournament, take place between July 16-19 in Geneva, Zurich, Bern and Basel. Tickets are now available for all four match-ups, so don’t hang about - it might prove wise to get your hands on them now, before the stampede begins in earnest and they are all gone. Here's exactly everything you need to know to get your hands on some Women's Euro quarter-final tickets.

All the high-profile sides, such as Spain, England, France, Germany and hosts Switzerland, will be hopeful of successfully making it through the group stage, but plenty of the other nations competing will fancy their chances of reaching the quarter-finals too. Whoever progresses and whatever happens on Swiss soil this July, we are guaranteed four not-to-be-missed quarter-finals. This is when it starts to get serious, with the games just preluding the highly anticipated semi-finals and Women's Euro 2025 final in late July - this could be the perfect opportunity to secure yourself some highly sought-after tickets.

Despite being delayed a year, due to the COVID pandemic, the Women’s Euro 2022 proved to be a huge success. It was a momentous occasion for women’s football and women’s sport in general. If that was immense, Women’s Euro 2025 is set to be even bigger and better. It’s set to be a once-in-a-lifetime footballing experience, and you could be there.

Let GOAL bring you all the vital ticket information you need regards the Women’s Euro 2025 quarter-finals this July, including how much they cost and how you can guarantee yourself a seat at one of the standout footballing occasions of the year.

When are the Women’s Euro 2025 quarter-finals?

Date Phase Time (CET) Location Tickets Wednesday July 16 Quarter-Final: Winner Grp A vs Runner-up Grp B 9 pm (CET) Stade de Geneve, Geneva StubHub Thursday, July 17 Quarter-Final: Winner Grp C vs Runner-up Grp D 9 pm (CET) Stadion Letzigrund, Zurich StubHub Friday July 18 Quarter-Final: Winner Grp B vs Runner-up Grp A 9 pm (CET) Stadion Wankdorf, Bern StubHub Saturday, July 19 Quarter-Final: Winner Grp D vs Runner-up Grp C 9 pm (CET) St. Jakob-Park Stadium, Basel StubHub

How to buy Women’s Euro 2025 quarter-final tickets

Women’s Euro 2025 tickets were made available through official UEFA channels at womenseuro.com and ticketcorner.ch, and demand has been high, with over 500,000 sold. Close collaboration with each national association following the final tournament draw helped process the sale of tickets to fans of the participating teams.

In addition, fans can purchase seats on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels. StubHub is a legitimate merchant in the ticket resale marketplace and a safe place for fans to buy tickets. StubHub's website guarantees that you will get tickets in time for the event you are attending and a valid entry ticket.

Just follow these steps on how to use StubHub, and you’ll be all set in no time.

Step 1: Create an account

It’s quick and worth it! Having an account lets you keep track of your purchases, so you always know what’s happening with your tickets. How to sign up: Head over to the StubHub website. Click “Sign In” at the top of the page. When the login window pops up, scroll down and click “Sign Up”. Fill in your first and last name and email, and create a password – or make it even easier by signing up with Facebook, Google, or Apple. Hit “Sign Up”, and you’re good to go!

Step 2: Find the match you want to go to

Just type the team’s/country's name in the search bar (or if you’ve got a specific city in mind instead, you can add that). You can use the filters under your profile icon to sort by city and date, so you can find a game that fits your plans perfectly.

Step 3: Pick your tickets

You'll see all available tickets once you’re on the team's/country's page. These listings update all the time, so if you spot a good deal, don’t think twice – someone else might grab it first! When you’re ready, select the tickets you want and hit “Buy Now”.

Step 4: Time to check out

Before you lock in your purchase, take a quick moment to review all the details, especially the delivery method and estimated arrival date. Got a promo code? Click “Manage Discounts” to apply it. Now, choose your payment method: Credit or debit card, PayPal (instalments available if eligible), Apple Pay or Google Pay. Once everything looks good, confirm and hit “Buy Now”. That’s it! Your tickets are officially booked. You’ll get a notification once they’re ready or on their way. Enjoy the match!

Women’s Euro 2025 quarter-final tickets: How much do they cost?

Match tickets for the Women’s Euro 2025 quarter-finals are split into two categories and were originally priced as follows:

Category 1: CHF 40 (€42)

CHF 40 (€42) Category 2: CHF 25 (€26)

Tickets can also be sourced from resale sites like StubHub, where they range from €43 for category 2 tickets up to €1,844 for category 1 seats.

Where are the Women’s Euro 2025 quarter-finals?

The Stade de Geneve is staging the first quarter-final and four other matches during the Women's Euro 2025 Finals. It has a capacity of 30,950 and, as well as hosting regular Swiss internationals, it is also the home ground of Swiss Super League club, Servette. The stadium's construction was completed in 2003, and along with football, the venue has staged rugby union and ice hockey matches too. In 2023, AZ Alkmaar beat Hajduk Split 5-0 in the men's UEFA Youth League final at the Stade de Genève.

The second quarter-final is being held in Zurich at the Stadion Letzigrund, and like the Stade de Genève, the Letzigrund is hosting four other matches earlier in the Women's Euro 2025 Finals. Opened in 2007, the stadium has a capacity of 24,186 and is the home ground for two Swiss Super League clubs, FC Zurich and Grasshoppers. It has also hosted numerous Swiss men's and women's internationals, as well as regular athletics meetings. In 1960, Armin Hary became the first man to run 100 metres in ten seconds on the stadium's track. Away from sport, Beyonce, Rihanna, Madonna, and Ed Sheeran have all played concerts at the venue in recent years.

The Bern stadium, which hosts the third quarter-final, is the second largest venue used at the 2025 tournament with a capacity of 32,997, and it's been the home ground of 17-time Swiss champions, Young Boys, since it opened in 2005. The present-day Stadion Wankdorf was built on the grounds of the former Wankdorf Stadium, which hosted the 1954 FIFA World Cup final. Despite hosting Euro 2008 matches, the Women's Euro 2025 will be the first time internationals have been played in Bern since 2013.

St. Jakob-Park stadium, which is located in Basel and stages the fourth and final quarter-final, was opened in 2001. It is the largest football venue in Switzerland and, as well as hosting internationals, it is home to Swiss Super League side FC Basel. Although the stadium capacity was increased to 42,500 for Euro 2008 matches, seats were removed following that tournament to create more space within the stadium, and the current capacity is now 37,500 for international matches. St. Jakob-Park was also the venue for the 2016 UEFA Europa League Final, where Sevilla beat Liverpool 3-1.

How to watch or stream the Women’s Euro 2025 quarter-finals

The Women's Euro 2025 Finals are screened by the following channels in the various finalists’ countries:

Country Channels Belgium RTBF Tipik & Auvio, Sporza & VRT Max Denmark Viaplay Finland Yle Areena France TF1 Germany Das Erste, Sportstudio Iceland RUV / RUV 2 Italy RAI PLAY Netherlands NPO1 Norway NRK, TV 2 Play Poland TVP Sport Portugal RTP1 + RTP2, Canal 11 & Sport TV Spain RTVE PLAY Sweden SVT, Viaplay.se Switzerland Play SRF, Play RTS & Play RSI

In the UK, every Women's Euro 2025 match will be available to watch or stream live free-to-air on either BBC (BBC iPlayer) or ITV (ITVX).

In the US, the Women's Euro 2025 will be broadcast live by FOX Sports. US fans can stream the matches with a subscription to Fubo or by using the Fox Sports app.