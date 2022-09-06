Why is Chelsea striker Aubameyang wearing a face mask? Reason for equipment explained

The Gabonese frontman, who moved to Stamford Bridge on deadline day, is having to wear a protective face covering when representing the Blues.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is preparing to make his debut for Chelsea, with the former Arsenal striker returning to the Premier League on transfer deadline day from Barcelona. A bow for the Blues has been delayed slightly due to an unfortunate injury being picked up.

The Gabonese frontman is, however, ready to take to the field fearing a mask, with GOAL on hand with an explanation as to why a protective face covering is required.

Why is Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang wearing a mask for Chelsea?

Prior to seeing a £10 million ($12m) move to Stamford Bridge pushed through, the 33-year-old found himself at the centre of a frightening situation in Catalunya.

His house was broken into, leading to jewellery being taken from a safe, and Aubameyang was injured during that burglary.

He posted on social media: “On Sunday night, some violent cowards broke into our home and threatened my family and my children, just to steal some stuff. They injured my jaw but I will recover in no time and thank God no one else was physically harmed.”

As a result of taking a blow to the face, Aubameyang has been unable to take part in competitive action.

Chelsea have worked with medical experts, though, to provide a new signing with a mask that will allow him to take to the field.

Thomas Tuchel has said: “He has the mask and the doctors tell me the mask is good and he feels comfortable with it. So he would be okay but we need to check it and we need to check it with no contact, half-contact, and then full contact. We need to see how he feels with it.”

Chelsea are in Champions League action against Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday, as they open their group stage campaign for 2022-23, while a Premier League derby date with west London neighbours Fulham will be taken in on Saturday.

Has Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang worn a mask before in goal celebrations?

While a new piece of kit will take some getting used to for Aubameyang, it is not the first time that he has worn a mask on the field.

He has paid homage to a number of superheroes down the years, telling Arsenal Player in April 2018 of his antics: “The very first time I put a mask on, it was Spider-Man when I was at Saint-Etienne. It was a tribute to a goalkeeper at the club, Jeremie Janot.

“When I was younger he came out on to the pitch in the full Spider-Man suit and played in goal. It was crazy!

“On his birthday, I put the mask on to celebrate that. The second time, it was my son’s birthday, when I was playing for Dortmund. I did Batman and Robin with Marco Reus against Schalke in the derby.

“There are others [for fans to see], for sure. Don’t worry about that! Of course after a few goals, I’ll share some nice celebrations with the fans.”

In 2019, when finding the target in a Europa League game for the Gunners, Aubameyang went full on Wakanda Forever. He said: “I needed a mask which represents me and that's the Black Panther. In Gabon, we call the national team the Panthers.”

Aubameyang now boasts a mask of his own, but Tuchel has been trying to rein emotions in.

He said when asked if a proven performer can be a superhero for Chelsea: “Don't put any ideas into Auba's head please, any further ideas. I'm pretty sure he has his own ones. When he scores he can celebrate. First of all, he needs to score.”