Why Arsenal’s chances of sealing £70m Rodrygo transfer are ‘increasing’ with Real Madrid winger targeted as an ‘upgrade’ on Gabriel Martinelli

Arsenal are targeting Rodrygo as an “upgrade” on Gabriel Martinelli and their chances of signing the Real Madrid winger are “increasing”.

Mikel Arteta is reportedly looking to bolster his attacking ranks during the summer transfer window. A new No.9 sits at the top of that priority list, with the Gunners continuing to be heavily linked with the likes of Sporting sensation Viktor Gyokeres and RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko.

The Premier League heavyweights are also in the market for another creative talent to line up on the left flank. It has been suggested that Martinelli could be offloaded - amid links to Bayern Munich and teams in the Saudi Pro League - as Arsenal raise much-needed funds.

Some of that money could be invested in another Brazil international, with The Mirror reporting on how Rodrygo has become a “bystander” for Real Madrid at the FIFA Club World Cup - with the 24-year-old starting just one game and spending a lot of time on the bench.

New Blancos boss Xabi Alonso has implemented a new tactical system, with it his opinion that Rodrygo, Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham cannot line up in the same starting XI. That means somebody will become “the fall guy”.

The Mirror claims Rodrygo could be that man, which potentially plays into the hands of Arsenal. It is claimed that “the player’s camp are becoming increasingly aware that his days in Madrid could be numbered”.

It is reported that Rodrygo’s representatives “don’t want to jump too soon”, with Arsenal also willing to be patient, but amid talk of a £70 million ($96m) price tag being in place, it is acknowledged that the chances of another South American superstar moving to north London are “increasing”.