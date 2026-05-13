Nations from across the globe will be battling it out to lift the FIFA World Cup Trophy when the tournament kicks off in the United States, Canada and Mexico in the summer. Several iconic captains have lifted the trophy, which has a fascinating back story.

There have been a couple of different versions of the silverware, but what is the history behind FIFA's gold trophy? Here, GOAL takes a look at the vast history of the cup and how it has changed over the years.

Who designed the FIFA World Cup trophy?

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The current World Cup Trophy was designed by Silvio Gazzaniga, an Italian goldsmith and sculptor who became known as 'Mr Cups' due to his creation of other pieces of silverware including the UEFA Cup and UEFA Super Cup.

When Brazil earned the right to keep the Jules Rimet Trophy - the cup that was previously used in men's World Cups - for their third triumph in 1970, FIFA received 53 proposals for a new version of the gold. Gazzaniga came up with a legendary design which depicted two athletes holding up the Earth, but the sculptor had to take a plastic model to show FIFA as he feared the blueprint would not be understood without a visual prompt. It worked and his draft was chosen ahead of the many other proposals.

Describing his approach, Gazzaniga said: "To create a universal symbol relating to sport and the harmony of world sport, I was inspired by two fundamental images: those of a triumphant athlete and of the world. I wanted to create a dynamic representation of an accomplishment that could express harmony, simplicity and peace simultaneously.

"The work should have clear bold lines and reflect the elation of the winning footballer – a man transformed by the enormity of his victory – but without the ego of the super human. This sporting hero who embraces the world in his arms, reflects the strength needed to make sacrifices day after day with his fellow team members and the universal characteristics of sport such as commitment and freedom."

The trophy was first handed to West Germany for their success at the 1974 World Cup and has been in use ever since. Gazzaniga died in 2016 at the age of 95 and while he never profited from the World Cup Trophy as FIFA still hold the image rights, he was able to find more work and continue successfully in his profession.

Speaking at the time of his passing, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said: "The World Cup is a mythic object for the players and for all football lovers. We will be eternally grateful."

What does the World Cup trophy design stand for?

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The symbolism of the World Cup Trophy is vast, but the main theme is that of victory for the world's best footballers. FIFA say the trophy is moulded to capture the moment of triumph with the world being lifted above them, while the twisted grip at the bottom represents the dynamic and ever-changing culture of football. The base rises in spirals and stretches out to the world, representing football's global nature.

On what the trophy signified to him, Gazzaniga added: "With two players raising their arms, I wanted to celebrate the moment of joy and the excitement of victory. The sphere at the top is shaped with a relief reflecting the images of continents. This also symbolises football and the world and the lines showing between the two mirrored players expresses the energy of sport. The coarse surface between the two facing figures on the trophy expresses the intensity, vigour, energy and the competitive spirit of football."

For players and coaches who get their hands on the trophy, it represents the absolute pinnacle of their careers. Lionel Messi, who was finally triumphant with Argentina in 2022, likened the moment to the feeling of having children, describing it as "so special and so immense that everything that follows falls short".

There are no flags, badges or references to any one nation on the trophy. Rather than it being seen as an individual or national triumph, the focus is instead on the achievement being one of a human nature.

What is the World Cup trophy made of?

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Gazzaniga's creation is comprised of 18-karat gold, is 36.8 centimetres tall and weighs around 6.1 kilograms. The gold is contrasted with two layers of green malachite at the base, while the trophy's interior is hollowed out to ensure it is not too heavy for anyone lucky enough to hold it aloft.

The trophy is valued at around $20 million (£15m) thanks to the gold that is used and the general aura that it holds. It would cost around $50,000-$200,000 (£37k-£150k) to make, depending on the value of gold at any given time.

However, winning nations do not get to take the prize home. Instead they are given a gold-plated replica and FIFA look after the original.

Who designed the previous World Cup trophy?

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The Jules Rimet Trophy was designed by French sculptor Abel Lafleur. Awarded to winning nations from the inaugural 1930 tournament until Brazil's triumph in 1970, its original name was simply 'Victory' until it was renamed in honour of FIFA president Jules Rimet in 1946. The trophy is made of gold-plated sterling silver with a lapis lazuli base which was later replaced with marble.

The design features a winged figure of Nike, the ancient Greek goddess of victory, and stands at 35 centimetres tall, weighing 3.8 kilograms.

The trophy was once stolen in the build-up to the 1966 World Cup in England, but a black-and-white border collie dog called Pickles famously retrieved the prize, which had been wrapped in newspaper, from a bush in south London.

However, it was stolen for a second time in 1983 and remains lost to this day, with the Brazilian Football Confederation being presented with a replica instead in 1984.