How to watch today's Manchester City vs Aston Villa Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Manchester City and Aston Villa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester City will play hosts to fellow-Champions League hopefuls Aston Villa in a Premier League tie at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday.

Much after City were knockout out by Real Madrid in the knockout phase play-offs, Villa's dream run in Europe's top flight was brought to an end by PSG in the quarter-finals.

Ever since, Pep Guardiola's men have failed to pick up maximum points in as many as four league games (D2 L2), while the Villans have registered five league wins on the spin.

As such, within a point of the Cityzens and two behind now fourth-placed Newcastle, Unai Emery's troops will hope to leapfrog both those teams on the Premier League standings table - at least till Saturday.

How to watch Manchester City vs Aston Villa online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League match between Manchester City and Aston Villa will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

In the United States (U.S.), the game will be available to stream live online on Fubo, Sling Blue and DirecTV Stream, as well as being broadcast live on USA Network and Universo.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Manchester City vs Aston Villa kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Etihad Stadium

The Premier League match between Manchester City and Aston Villa will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET / 8 pm BST on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.

Team news & squads

Manchester City team news

After scoring in the 2-0 league win against Everton over the weekend, midfielder Mateo Kovacic is set to make his 200th Premier League appearance.

Goalkeeper Ederson remains a major doubt due to a groin injury, while Erling Haaland, Nathan Ake and John Stones are not expected to be back from their injuries before May. Rodri is ruled out for the rest of the season with a cruciate ligament injury.

Aston Villa team news

Emery may be without Pau Torres due to a knock, while Ross Barkley and Leon Bailey are both available for selection after recovering from their own injury issues.

Marcus Rashford is in line to feature in attack ahead of Ollie Watkins from the first whistle.

