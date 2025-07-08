How to watch today's Fluminense vs Chelsea FIFA Club World Cup semi-final game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the FIFA Club World Cup match between Fluminense and Chelsea, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Premier League giants Chelsea are just two victories away from being crowned the world’s best, but standing in their path in Tuesday’s semi-final are Brazil’s last hope, Fluminense.

After narrowly edging past Palmeiras in a tense quarter-final, the Blues now face another formidable Brazilian outfit. Meanwhile, Fluminense arrive in New Jersey full of confidence, having dispatched Asian heavyweights Al Hilal with style.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Fluminense vs Chelsea online - TV channels & live streams

The FIFA Club World Cup semi-final match between Fluminense and Chelsea will be available to watch and stream online live through DAZN.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Fluminense vs Chelsea kick-off time

FIFA Club World Cup - Final Stage MetLife Stadium, New Jersey

The FIFA Club World Cup semi-final match between Fluminense and Chelsea will be played at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, United States.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET / 8 pm BST on Tuesday, July 8, 2025.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 22 J. Freytes

8 Martinelli Injuries and Suspensions 9 L. Delap

6 L. Colwill

Fluminense team news

Center-back Juan Pablo Freytes and midfielder Matheus Martinelli are both unavailable due to suspensions. Martinelli's absence might open up an opportunity for Hercules.

Captain Thiago Silva is likely to face his old club despite a nose injury, alongside Ignacio and Gabriel Fuentes in a back-three.

Up front, German Cano and Jhon Arias will once again lead the line for Fluminense.

Chelsea team news

Both Liam Delap and Levi Colwill received yellow cards in the quarter-final, meaning they will be suspended for Tuesday's game.

Joao Pedro, a recent signing who debuted in the last match, is a strong candidate to step in for Delap in attack. Tosin Adarabioyo could slot in for Colwill.

Captain Reece James sustained an injury during warm-ups and joins Romeo Lavia on the sidelines, while new arrival Jamie Gittens is ineligible for this game.

In the better news, Moises Caicedo is set to start after serving his one-match ban.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links