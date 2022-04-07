When are the Europa League semi-finals? Dates, how to watch, teams & everything you need to know

This season's Europa League is well and truly into the business end of proceedings, with a handful of teams left in the race for silverware, as well as a place in next season's Champions League.

Barcelona are the heavy hitters in the tournament this year, while there is British interest in the form of West Ham and Rangers, but the path to glory is by no means easy for any of them.

Teams will hope to soon have one foot in the semi-finals and GOAL has all the details about when they take place, how to watch and more.

When are the Europa League 2021-22 semi-finals?

The 2021-22 Europa League semi-finals will be played across two legs in April and May 2022.

First-leg games are scheduled for April 28, with the second-leg matches taking place a week later on May 5.

That means there will be a two-week gap between the second legs of the quarter-finals and the first-legs of the semi-finals, allowing plenty of time for teams to prepare for their opponents.

How to watch Europa League semi-finals on TV & live stream

Country TV channel Live stream UK BT Sport BT Sport app U.S. CBS / Univision Paramount Plus

BT Sport holds exclusive broadcasting rights to the Europa League in the UK and every game will be shown live on TV through that network. Fixtures will also be available to stream live online in the UK via the BT Sport app.

In the U.S., CBS and Univision are the rights holders for the Europa League and games will be broadcast across the States on their TV network channels. Paramount Plus is streaming all Europa League games live online in the U.S., with games also available in full and on-demand after the final whistle if you miss them.

The Europa League last eight ✨ pic.twitter.com/KqIcAUNNAE — GOAL (@goal) March 17, 2022

Which teams are in the 2021-22 Europa League semi-finals?

Game Teams Semi-final 1 RB Leipzig / Atalanta vs Braga / Rangers Semi-final 2 West Ham / Lyon vs Barcelona / Eintracht Frankfurt

The draw for the Europa League semi-finals was held on March 18, with UEFA mapping out the route to the final as part of their last knockout stage draw of the season.

As such, we know which teams will potentially face each other in the final four for a place in the decider.

Article continues below

In semi-final one, RB Leipzig or Atalanta will play either Braga or Rangers.

In the second semi-final, West Ham or Lyon will take on one of Barcelona or Eintracht Frankfurt.

Further reading