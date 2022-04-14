Xavi complains about Frankfurt fan invasion of Camp Nou after Barcelona's Europa League exit

Barcelona manager Xavi complained after his side's Europa League quarter-final defeat on Thursday that there were too many Frankfurt fans in attendance at Camp Nou, saying the club is looking into it.

The Blaugrana lost 3-2 (4-3 on aggregate) to crash out of the competition as a strong run of form came to an end.

White-shirted Frankfurt fans stayed long after the final whistle to cheer for their club.

What did Xavi say?

"I was expecting 70,000 or 80,000 cules here but it wasn't like that," Xavi told reporters. "The club is checking what happened."

Ronald Araujo added to Movistar+: "I'm surprised there are so many German fans in the stadium. The club will have to look at that."

