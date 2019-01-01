West Ham sign Spain talent Fornals in £24m deal

West Ham have completed the signing of midfielder Pablo Fornals for a reported fee of £24 million ($30m).

The 23-year-old was a regular with the Liga side in the 2018-19 campaign, with the Yellow Submarine finishing 14th in the table and reaching the quarter-finals for the , where they were beaten by .

Indeed, he created 22 chances from open play in Europe's secondary competiton last season, with only 's Filip Kostic (27) having made more.

The Hammers have confirmed that Fornals, who is part of 's squad for the Under-21 European Championship, has signed a five-year contract with the Premier League club, with the option for a further year.

Speaking to their official website after his move was confirmed, Fornals said: "I’m very happy to be part of West Ham. I feel very good, very happy and very grateful for the opportunity that has been provided to me.

"I want the club to continue betting on young and ambitious people, people who want to do well for the long term.

"I know about the loyal fans and the stadium, which is a beautiful stadium. The fans fill the stadium every weekend and that is something admirable, especially with the passion with which football is lived there. I think it is important to play with the support of your fans at home.

"I have worked with Mario [Husillos, West Ham's sporting director] before - I know him from when I was in Malaga. With Manuel [Pellegrini], only when I saw him and admired him on TV. Of course, Manuel was a big influence because in the end he is one of the best coaches in the world and who doesn’t want to work with people like that?!"

More to follow...