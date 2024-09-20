How to watch today's West Ham vs Chelsea Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between West Ham and Chelsea, as well as kick-off time and team news.

West Ham United are set to take on Chelsea in another thrilling Premier League London derby this weekend.

The Hammers, though only a few games into the season, remain unbeaten in clashes against their fellow capital clubs. Julen Lopetegui’s men secured a 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace last month and managed a late 1-1 draw against Fulham in their most recent outing. Despite these encouraging results, it hasn’t been a blistering start for this revamped Irons side.

While the Spanish manager praised his team's resilience at Craven Cottage, he acknowledged there is still room for growth.

Chelsea, on the other hand, have made a relatively solid start under Enzo Maresca. Despite ongoing off-field turmoil, the Blues have not lost since their opening weekend defeat to Manchester City and are coming into this derby on the back of a hard-fought 1-0 win over Bournemouth.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch West Ham vs Chelsea online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the Premier League match between Chelsea and Manchester City will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate, and is available to stream online live through discovery+ and discovery+ App.

In the United States, the game will be available to stream live online on Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Sling TV and DirecTV Stream, as well as being broadcast live on NBC and Telemundo.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

West Ham vs Chelsea kick-off time

Date: Saturday, September 21, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:30 am ET/ 4:30 am PT/ 12:30 pm BST Venue: London Stadium

The match will be played at London Stadium in London, England on Saturday, September 21, with kick-off at 12:30 pm BST for fans in the UK. That translates to 7:30 am ET/ 4:30 am PT for Premier League audience residing in the US.

Team news & squads

West Ham team news

Emerson Palmieri had to leave the pitch early for West Ham during their clash with Fulham and will need to be evaluated ahead of the showdown against his old club. Niclas Fullkrug was absent from the lineup after sustaining an injury while on international duty.

West Ham possible XI: Areola; Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Kilman, Emerson; Rodriguez, Alvarez; Kudus, Paqueta, Summerville; Bowen

Position Players Goalkeepers: Areola, Fabianski, Foderingham Defenders: Cresswell, Zouma, Coufal, Mavropanos, Todibo, Kilman, Aguerd, Wan-Bissaka, Palmieri Midfielders: Ward-Prowse, Paqueta, Guilherme, Bowen, Rodriguez, Soucek, Irving Forwards: Summerville, Antonio, Fullkrug, Kudus, Cornet, Ings

Chelsea team news

Chelsea are set to see a boost in squad depth as several players are expected to be available for their clash, with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Enzo Fernandez recovering from illness, and Malo Gusto (thigh) and Romeo Lavia back in full training. However, club captain Reece James remains sidelined with a hamstring issue.

Jadon Sancho, back in London on loan from Manchester United, made an impact off the bench by setting up Christopher Nkunku’s late winner against Bournemouth last Saturday. The winger is now pushing for his first start for Chelsea as they gear up to face West Ham.

Meanwhile, Joao Felix is also still in search of his first start since rejoining Chelsea. The Portuguese forward registered an assist on his debut in the 6-2 drubbing of Wolves but has since been limited to substitute appearances against Palace and Bournemouth.

Chelsea possible XI: Sanchez, Gusto, Fofana, Colwill, Cucurella, Fernandez, Caicedo, Madueke, Palmer, Sancho, Jackson.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dennis, Travers Defenders: Huijsen, Kerkez, Senesi, Smith, Hill, Zabarnyi, Bevan, Aarons Midfielders: Cook, Brooks, Christie, Scott, Tavernier, Sinisterra, Billing Forwards: Evanilson, Kluivert, Semenyo, Unal

Head-to-Head Record

Date Fixture Competition 05/05/24 Chelsea 5-5 West Ham United Premier League 20/08/23 West Ham United 3-1 Chelsea Premier League 11/02/23 West Ham United 1-1 Chelsea Premier League 03/09/22 Chelsea 2-1 West Ham United Premier League 24/04/22 Chelsea 1-0 West Ham United Premier League

Useful links