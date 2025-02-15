This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
How to watch today's West Ham vs Brentford Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between West Ham and Brentford, as well as kick-off time and team news.

West Ham will take on Brentford in the Premier League at the London Stadium on Saturday.

West Ham are 16th in the standings and have only managed to win one of their last five games. Brentford are slightly better off in 11th place but the visitors have also only managed one win in their last five fixtures.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch West Ham vs Brentford online - TV channels & live streams

Country

TV channel / live stream

United Kingdom (UK)

N/A

United States (U.S.)

Peacock

Australia

Optus Sport

Canada

Fubo

India

Disney+ Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 1/1HD

Republic of Ireland

N/A

Spain

DAZN, DAZN 1

Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden

Viaplay

South Africa

SuperSport

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League match between West Ham and Brentford will not be broadcast live on TV.

In the United States (U.S.), the game will be available to stream live online on Peacock.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

West Ham vs Brentford kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League
London Stadium

The match will be played at the London Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 10 am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

West Ham vs Brentford Probable lineups

West HamHome team crest

3-4-2-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestBRE
23
A. Areola
3
A. Cresswell
26
M. Kilman
5
V. Coufal
19
E. Alvarez
29
A. Wan-Bissaka
33
Emerson
10
L. Paqueta
28
T. Soucek
14
M. Kudus
20
J. Bowen
12
H. Valdimarsson
20
K. Ajer
23
K. Lewis-Potter
4
S. van den Berg
22
N. Collins
7
K. Schade
27
V. Janelt
24
M. Damsgaard
19
B. Mbeumo
6
C. Noergaard
11
Y. Wissa

4-2-3-1

BREAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Graham Potter

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Thomas Frank

Injuries and Suspended players

West Ham team news

West Ham United will be without Niclas Füllkrug and Crysencio Summerville, both sidelined with hamstring injuries.

Michail Antonio is also unavailable, while Jean-Clair Todibo remains out with an undisclosed issue. There are also concerns over Lucas Paquetá, who is managing a groin problem, and Edson Álvarez, whose availability remains uncertain.

Brentford team news

Brentford face several absences, with Igor Thiago, Aaron Hickey, Josh Dasilva, Gustavo Nunes, and Rico Henry all ruled out due to various injuries.\

Goalkeeper Mark Flekken is also a doubt as he recovers from a chest issue and will be assessed ahead of the fixture.

Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

2

Wins

1

Draw

2

Wins

8

Goals scored

8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Useful links

