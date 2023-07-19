Sergio Ramos posted insane video of training session to keep himself ready for any challenge as he seeks new club for 2023-24 season.

Ramos is currently a free agent

Left PSG after contract expired in June

Has been linked to Saudi and Sevilla

WHAT HAPPENED? The Spanish defender left Paris Saint-Germain after his contract with the club concluded in June. He has now hit free agency and is seeking a new club ahead of the next season. Meanwhile, he is leaving no stone unturned as he looks to keep himself ready for any new challenge.

Ramos posted a string of videos in an Instagram post where he is seen pushing his limits in the gym doing high-intensity endurance and calisthenics training.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Although there were rumours that he might head back to Spain to join his boyhood club, Sevilla, the vice-president of the Andalusian club, Jose Maria del Nido Carrasco, refuted such claims. He was also linked with a move to Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Ahli but that has failed to gain wind in its sails.

WHAT NEXT? Ramos' future hangs in the air and it remains to be seen if he indeed heads to the Middle East. He has already hung up his boots from international football but remains determined to continue playing club football.