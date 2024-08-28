How to watch today's Istanbul Basaksehir vs St Patrick's Athletic Europa Conference League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Conference League Qualification match between St Patrick's Athletic and Istanbul Basaksehir, as well as kick-off time and team news.

St Patrick's Athletic will be travelling for the second leg to take on Istanbul Basaksehir in the Conference League playoffs at the Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium on Wednesday.

The two teams had to settle for a goalless draw in the first leg clash and will be looking to give it their all to claim a spot in this year's European competition. Both teams are unbeaten in their last five matches and will be confident of delivering a good performance.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Istanbul Basaksehir vs St Patrick's Athletic online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the Conference League Qualification match between Istanbul Basaksehir and St Patrick's Athletic will be available to watch and stream online live through SolidSport and tabii.

In the U.S., the game is not available to watch and stream online live.

Istanbul Basaksehir vs St Patrick's Athletic kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 28, 2024 Kick-off time: 12pm ET / 5pm BST Venue: Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium

The Conference League Qualification match between Istanbul Basaksehir and St Patrick's Athletic will be played at the Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium.

It will kick off at 12pm ET / 5pm BST on Wednesday, August 28, 2024.

Team news & squads

St Patrick's Athletic team news

Mason Melia is set to spearhead the attack, with Jamie Lennon commanding the midfield and Joe Redmond anchoring the defense.

Zachary Elbouzedi failed to find the net in the first leg but he will be hoping for better luck in the final third this time around.

St Patrick’s Athletic: Anang, Sjoeberg, Grivosti, Redmond, Breslin, Leavy, Lennon, Forrester, Elbouzedi, Mulraney, Melia

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rogers, Boylan, Banim, Hall, Anang Defenders: Breslin, Redmond, Grivosti, Sjoberg, Keeley, McLaughlin, Turner, Kazeem, McHale, Deans Midfielders: Lennon, Forrester, Leavy, McClelland, Kavanagh, Pettifer, Bolger, Palmer, Nolan, Mulraney, Elbouzedi, Bartley, Dodd, Oyenuga Forwards: Melia, Kavanagh, Keena, Noonan

Istanbul Basaksehir team news

For the visitors, Ousseynou Ba and Jerome Opoku are expected to continue leading the defensive line.

There are no fresh injury concerns for the team ahead of their big clash.

Istanbul Basaksehir: Sengezer, Duarte, Gureler, Opoku, Ali Sahiner, Pelkas, Ergun, Ozcan, Joao Figueiredo, Turuc, Piatek

Position Players Goalkeepers: Babacan, Sengezer, Dilmen Defenders: Opoku, Duarte, Lima, Gureler, Ba, Nzaba, Dilek, Touba, Kavraz, Kaplan, Yilmaz, Karaagac, Shaocong, Ozyurt Midfielders: Ozdemir, Ergun, Kemen, Ozcan, Pelkas, Szysz, Djalo, Turuc, Ali Sahiner, Fofana, Ozfesli, Surul, Karaal Forwards: Gurler, Piatek, Keny, Figueiredo, Davidson, Karakus

Head-to-Head Record

This will be just the second time St Patrick's Athletic and Istanbul Basaksehir will have faced each other across all competitions. In the first leg of this clash, both teams had to settle for a goalless draw.

