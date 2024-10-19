How to watch today's Fulham vs Aston Villa Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Fulham and Aston Villa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Craven Cottage is the setting for two high-flying Premier League sides planning European bids as Fulham and Aston Villa square off on Saturday afternoon.

Unai Emery's side heads to West London off the back of consecutive league stalemates, yet they boast a promising record against Fulham—a trend they’ll be keen to sustain in what is expected to be a challenging encounter. On the other hand, Fulham, currently sitting in eighth, could jump above their visitors with a victory, marking what would be their best top-flight placement in 14 years.

The only two losses endured by the Cottagers thus far have both come in Manchester; they fell 1-0 to Manchester United in the season opener and showed resilience in a close 3-2 contest against Manchester City a fortnight ago. Raul Jimenez shone at the Etihad, setting up Andreas Pereira to open the scoring with what some consider the assist of the season to date.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Fulham vs Aston Villa online - TV channels & live streams

The Premier League match between Fulham and Aston Villa will not be telecast in the United Kingdom (UK) due to the traditional Saturday 3 pm blackout ruling.

In the United States (US), the game will be available to watch and stream exclusively live online on Peacock.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Fulham vs Aston Villa kick-off time

Date: Saturday, October 19, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:00 am ET/ 7:00 am PT Venue: Craven Cottage

The Premier League match between Fulham and Aston Villa will be played at Craven Cottage in London, England.

It will kick off at 10:00 am ET/ 7:00 am PT/ 3:00 pm BST on Saturday, October 19, 2024.

Team news & squads

Fulham team news

Midfielder Emile Smith Rowe was left on the bench for Fulham's recent clash with Manchester City, marking his first omission from the starting lineup since joining the club. Manager Marco Silva opted for a more defensive setup by bringing in midfielder Sander Berge, though Smith Rowe is likely to reclaim his starting role here.

Apart from that tweak, Silva is expected to stick with a largely unchanged starting eleven, including defender Antonee Robinson, who recently completed a busy international stint with the United States, starting in both friendlies and playing as late as early Wednesday morning in Zapopan. Striker Raul Jimenez also featured in that game, marking his first appearance for Mexico in almost a year.

Fulham possible XI: Leno; Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson; Lukić, Pereira, Traoré, Smith Rowe, Iwobi; Jiménez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Leno, Benda Defenders: Tete, Bassey, Anderson, Cuenca, Castagne, Diop, Robinson Midfielders: Reed, Wilson, Cairney, Berge, Iwobi, Pereira, Lukic, Sessegnon, Smith Rowe, Nelson Forwards: Jimenez, Muniz, Traore, Stansfield

Aston Villa team news

On the visitors' side, midfielders Amadou Onana, John McGinn, Jacob Ramsey, and Boubacar Kamara were all sidelined in the recent match against Manchester United, leaving manager Unai Emery with limited options in the middle.

The situation is further complicated by midfielder Jaden Philogene, who is a doubt after sustaining an injury while on duty with England’s U21 squad. If none of these five midfielders make a return, Ross Barkley will likely continue alongside Youri Tielemans. In defence, Ezri Konsa's recent injury means Diego Carlos is set to step in, while there's good news regarding defender Matty Cash. The Polish international is fit once again, having made his first appearance since August 24 against Manchester United following a hamstring injury.

Aston Villa possible: Martínez; Cash, Diego Carlos, Torres, Digne; Barkley, Tielemans, Bailey, Rogers; Durán, Watkins.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Martinez, Olsen, Gauci Defenders: Cash, Konsa, Carlos, Digne, Torres, Nedeljkovic, Maatsen, Hause Midfielders: Barkley, Tielemans, Buendia, Bogarde Forwards: Watkins, Duran, Philogene, Rogers, Bailey

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 02/17/24 Fulham 1-1 Aston Villa Premier League 11/12/23 Aston Villa 3-1 Fulham Premier League 07/27/23 Fulham 0-2 Aston Villa Florida Cup 04/26/23 Aston Villa 1-0 Fulham Premier League 10/21/22 Fulham 3-0 Aston Villa Premier League

Useful links