Stamford Bridge
watch on TNT in the UK
Watch on Fubo in the US
How to watch today's Chelsea vs Everton Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Chelsea and Everton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chelsea will host Everton in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

With five rounds remaining, Chelsea cannot afford to lose any more points as they chase a spot in the Champions League next season. They scored twice in the last 15 minutes against Fulham to register a comeback win and will be riding on that confidence to win again this weekend. Everton, who are 13th in the standings

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Chelsea vs Everton online - TV channels & live streams

Country

TV channel / live stream

United Kingdom (UK)

TNT Sports 1

United States (U.S.)

USA Network, Universo, Fubo, Sling, DirecTV Stream

Australia

Optus Sport

Canada

Fubo

Germany

Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event

India

Jio Hotstar

Italy

SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Max

Republic of Ireland

TNT Sports

Spain

Movistar+, DAZN

Netherlands

Viaplay

South Africa

SuperSport, Showmax, DStv

The Premier League match between Chelsea vs Everton will be telecast live on TNT Sports in the United Kingdom (UK).

In the United States (U.S.), the game will be available to stream live online on Fubo, Sling and DirecTV Stream, as well as USA Network and Universo.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Chelsea vs Everton kick-off time

crest
Premier League - Premier League
Stamford Bridge

The match will be played at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, with kick-off at 7.30 am ET / 12.30 pm BST.

Team news & squads

Chelsea vs Everton Probable lineups

ChelseaHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestEVE
1
R. Sanchez
4
T. Adarabioyo
6
L. Colwill
23
T. Chalobah
3
M. Cucurella
25
M. Caicedo
20
C. Palmer
8
E. Fernandez
11
N. Madueke
7
P. Neto
15
N. Jackson
1
J. Pickford
32
J. Branthwaite
19
V. Mykolenko
15
J. O'Brien
5
M. Keane
27
I. Gueye
37
J. Garner
11
J. Harrison
16
A. Doucoure
10
I. Ndiaye
14
Beto

4-2-3-1

EVEAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • E. Maresca

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • D. Moyes

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Chelsea team news

Chelsea could be without Malo Gusto for the remainder of the campaign after the right-back limped off with a muscular issue during last weekend’s clash with Fulham. He may join long-term absentee Wesley Fofana on the sidelines.

With no other injury concerns, the team will treat this as a must-win clash at home, with a Champions League ticket at stake.

Everton team news

Armando Broja, who featured against Manchester City last time out, won’t be involved in this fixture as he’s ineligible to face his parent club.

Everton are set to lose James Tarkowski for the rest of the season after the defender picked up a hamstring injury against Man City, leaving a significant gap at the back for the Toffees to fill.

Form

CHE
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/5
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

EVE
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/5
Games over 2.5 goals
0/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

CHE

Last 5 matches

EVE

2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Win

9

Goals scored

4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Standings

Useful links

