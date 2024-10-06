How to watch today's Brighton vs Tottenham Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Brighton and Tottenham, as well as kick-off time and team news

Brighton will take on Tottenham in the Premier League at the American Express Community Stadium on Sunday.

Tottenham have found their rhythm recently - they have won five games in a row and will be looking to keep that run going.

Brighton have only lost one out of their first six league matches but that was their last outing against Chelsea. They will be hoping to bounce back from that loss this weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Brighton vs Tottenham online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League match between Brighton and Tottenham will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

In the United States (US), the game will be available to stream live online on Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Sling TV and DirecTV Stream, as well as being broadcast live on USA Network and Telemundo (Spanish-language).

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Brighton vs Tottenham kick-off time

Date: October 6, 2024 Kick-off time: 11.30am ET / 4.30pm BST Venue: American Express Community Stadium

The match will be played at the American Express Community Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off at 11.30am ET / 4.30pm BST.

Team news & squads

Brighton team news

For Brighton, James Milner, Brajan Gruda, Joel Veltman, and long-term absentee Solly March could be in contention for Sunday.

However, Joao Pedro, Matt O'Riley, and Jan Paul van Hecke remain out.

Brighton & Hove Albion possible XI: Verbruggen; Veltman, Dunk, Igor, Estupinan; Enciso, Baleba, Hinshelwood; Rutter, Welbeck, Mitoma

Position Players Goalkeepers: Verbruggen, Steele, Rushworth, Cahill Defenders: Barco, Lamptey, Estupiñán, Dunk, Júlio, Veltman, Webster, Turns, Offiah, Samuels Midfielders: Mitoma, Adingra, Moder, Enciso, Milner, Gilmour, Baleba, Dahoud, March, Wieffer, Ayari, Hinshelwood, Moran, Yalcouyé, Peupion, Weir Forwards: Ferguson, Sarmiento, Minteh, Welbeck, Sima, Osman, Cozier-Duberry, Mazilu, O'Mahony

Tottenham team news

Tottenham captain Son Heung-min and left-back Destiny Udogie were absent in the last game due to injuries. While Udogie is expected to be available, Son is likely to miss out again.

Wilson Odobert and Richarlison remain sidelined with injuries.

Tottenham Hotspur possible XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Kulusevski, Bentancur, Maddison; Johnson, Solanke, Werner

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vicario, Whiteman, Austin Defenders: Reguilon, Dragusin, Udogie, Romero, Porro, Spence, Davies, Phillips, Van de Ven Midfielders: Bissouma, Maddison, Gray, Bergvall, Lo Celso, Sarr, Devine Forwards: Werner, Solanke, Kulusevski, Johnson, Solomon

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 10/02/24 Tottenham Hotspur 2 - 1 Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League 29/12/23 Brighton & Hove Albion 4 - 2 Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 08/04/23 Tottenham Hotspur 2 - 1 Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League 08/10/22 Brighton & Hove Albion 0 - 1 Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 16/04/22 Tottenham Hotspur 0 - 1 Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League

Useful links