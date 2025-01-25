How to watch today's Brighton vs Everton Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Brighton and Everton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

David Moyes aims to continue Everton's upward momentum as the Toffees travel to face ninth-placed Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

Brighton are enjoying yet another strong Premier League campaign, with their success underpinned by shrewd recruitment both on and off the pitch. The Seagulls sit ninth in the table after 22 matches, amassing 34 points. Known for their knack for drawing games, Brighton have the highest number of stalemates in the league this season.

They trail AFC Bournemouth—who occupy the final European spot—by just three points. A victory could see Brighton climb to seventh, though they would need other results to go their way to make that leap.

Meanwhile, Everton's season has been far from smooth sailing, with challenges both on the pitch and behind the scenes. Under former manager Sean Dyche, the Toffees found themselves teetering on the edge of a relegation scrap. However, the club has recently undergone a shift in ownership, signaling a fresh chapter.

To steady the ship, the Toffees turned to a familiar face in David Moyes, entrusting him to guide the team back up the table and oversee their transition to a new stadium next season. Currently sitting 16th in the Premier League standings, Everton's position will remain unchanged regardless of the outcome against Brighton.

Brighton vs Everton kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League The American Express Community Stadium

The match will be played at the American Express Community Stadium on Saturday, January 25, with kick-off at 10:00 am ET/7:00 am PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Brighton team news

Brighton are on the verge of bolstering their squad as several key players edge closer to returning from injury. Evan Ferguson, Mats Wieffer, Brajan Gruda, and Jack Hinshelwood have all resumed training, providing a timely boost for the team.

However, Igor is sidelined for the remainder of the season, while Ferdi Kadioglu and James Milner are not expected to return until next month.

Kaoru Mitoma boasts an impressive record against Everton, having scored in two of his last three visits to Goodison Park. A goal at the Amex in this fixture would make him the first Japanese player to score in three consecutive Premier League matches.

Everton team news

On the other hand, Everton boss David Moyes has little reason to tinker with his lineup after their recent victory. The players who stepped in last weekend seized their opportunity with both hands. Jesper Lindstrom delivered his standout performance in an Everton jersey, while summer signing Jake O'Brien, handed his first league start at right-back, held his own despite being deployed slightly out of position.

Up front, Dominic Calvert-Lewin broke a 16-game scoring drought, cementing his spot in the starting XI. With Armando Broja sidelined and Beto seemingly out of Moyes's plans, rediscovering his scoring touch is crucial for Everton's fortunes.

The Toffees are hopeful of welcoming Dwight McNeil back from injury later this month. Meanwhile, James Garner has rejoined full training but is being reintroduced gradually to ensure a smooth recovery.

