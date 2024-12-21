How to watch today's Aston Villa vs Manchester City Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Manchester City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Aston Villa will look to bounce back from their 2-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest at the City Ground last weekend when they take on Manchester City this Saturday.

Villa's momentum came to a halt last weekend as they suffered a late collapse against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground, ending their three-match winning streak. The defeat has seen Unai Emery's men slip to seventh in the Premier League standings.

Meanwhile, Manchester City's struggles continued with a disappointing loss to rivals Manchester United in last Sunday's derby. The reigning champions now find themselves in fifth place, trailing league leaders Liverpool by nine points, with Liverpool holding a game in hand.

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Man City will be broadcast live on TNT Sports.

In the United States (US), the game will be available to stream live online on Fubo, DirecTV Stream and Sling TV, while being broadcast live on Universo and USA.

Aston Villa vs Manchester City kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Villa Park

The Premier League match between Aston Villa and Manchester City will be played at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.

It will kick off at 7:30 am ET/4:30 am PT/ 12:30 pm GMT on Saturday, December 21, 2024.

Team news & squads

Aston Villa team news

Jhon Duran, who has stepped up admirably in place of the slightly injured Ollie Watkins, will be eager to retain his spot as the focal point of Villa's attack for Saturday's clash. While Watkins leads the team with seven league goals, Duran has closed the gap with six, including a goal against Nottingham Forest. Emery, however, has shown little inclination to field the two forwards together.

There’s optimism surrounding Leon Bailey, who could return after a hamstring issue, while Tyrone Mings is also back in contention after illness ruled him out shortly before kickoff last weekend. On the downside, Jacob Ramsey remains unavailable due to injury.

Manchester City team news

For Manchester City, their injury woes have eased slightly in recent weeks, with Mateo Kovacic and John Stones returning to the bench during their derby defeat. However, long-term absentees Rodri and Oscar Bobb remain sidelined, and Nathan Ake has now joined them on the treatment table. There’s a chance that Manuel Akanji could recover from a pelvic issue in time for this fixture, while versatile full-back Rico Lewis is available again after serving a suspension.

Former Villa star Jack Grealish will return to his old stomping ground, though he faces stiff competition for a starting spot as Belgian winger Jeremy Doku currently holds the edge in Pep Guardiola's lineup.

