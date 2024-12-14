How to watch today's Arsenal vs Everton Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Arsenal and Everton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Arsenal aim to ensure their Week 15 hiccup was just a temporary setback as they prepare to host Everton at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

The Gunners' impressive three-match winning streak—featuring victories against Nottingham Forest, West Ham, and Manchester United—came to an end with a 1-1 draw against Fulham. Currently sitting third in the table, Mikel Arteta's side trails second-placed Chelsea by two points and league leaders Liverpool by six, with the Reds holding a game in hand.

That pending match for the Reds is the rescheduled Merseyside derby against Everton, postponed due to Storm Darragh, leaving the Toffees eager to return to Premier League action.

Everton, meanwhile, delivered a resounding 4-0 victory over Wolves in their most recent outing, snapping a frustrating five-game winless streak that included draws against Fulham, West Ham, and Brentford. Notably, Sean Dyche's team has been involved in three of the league's six goalless draws this season, underlining their defensive resilience.

The Toffees face an uphill task at the Emirates, where they’ve failed to win in their last three visits. Their lone triumph in North London since 2010 came with a narrow 1-0 win in April 2021, a rare bright spot in their recent record against Arsenal.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Arsenal vs Everton online - TV channels & live streams

Country TV channel / live stream United Kingdom N/A United States Peacock Premium Australia Optus Sport Canada Fubo France myCANAL, Canal+ Live 1, Canal+ Foot India Disney+ Hotstar Spain DAZN Italy Sky Go Italia Netherlands, Poland, Norway, Sweden, Denmark Viaplay South Africa SuperSport Variety 2, DStv App

In the UK, the Premier League match between Arsenal and Everton will not be broadcast live on TV or through streaming services, due to the traditional 3 pm blackout ruling.

In the United States (US), the game will be available to watch and stream live online on Peacock Premium.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Arsenal vs Everton kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Emirates Stadium

The Premier League match between Arsenal and Everton will be played at Emirates Stadium in North London, England.

It will kick off at 10:00 am ET / 7:00 am PT/ 3:00 pm GMT on Saturday, December 14, 2024.

Team news & squads

Arsenal team news

Head coach Mikel Arteta faces a mixed bag of updates on the injury front, with some concerns alleviated but lingering issues remaining. Six players were absent from Tuesday's training session at London Colney, with Thomas Partey and Jurrien Timber joining the growing list of sidelined stars.

Arteta kept his cards close to his chest regarding his full-back options ahead of last weekend's clash with Fulham. However, both players returned to action during Wednesday's Champions League tie against Monaco. Meanwhile, Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu were always expected to be unavailable, with Arteta confirming their unavailability until the new year.

The defensive picture remains murky, with Gabriel Magalhaes and Riccardo Calafiori still missing, making them significant doubts for this weekend's encounter with Everton. While Ben White's absence continues to trouble Arsenal’s backline, there's a chance Gabriel could make a return after sitting out the Fulham game.

Everton team news

For Everton, James Garner and Youssef Chermiti are sidelined until the month's end, while Michael Keane remains doubtful for a weekend return. On a brighter note, Armando Broja might be handed his first start since arriving on loan from Chelsea in the summer.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links