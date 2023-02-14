- Barcelona, two other clubs bid for player
- Paranaense turned down offer
- 17-year-old is one of Brazil's top prospects
WHAT HAPPENED? Speaking to Globo Esporte, Roque's representative Andre Cury revealed that three teams have made offers for the player, including a "Spanish club" — later confirmed as Barca by the same outlet. All three offers were swiftly rejected. The trio of bids were for around €25 million (£22m/$27m) and Athletico Paranaense want a far higher fee for their young star.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Roque is the latest of a string of promising talents to come out of the Brazilian league. A natural striker, he is also capable of playing on either wing, and clubs all over Europe are vying for the 17-year-old's signature. Premier League leaders Arsenal are among his other suitors.
WHAT THEY SAID?: Cury insisted that Roque is ready for European football. “He has managed to show that he has all the physical, mental and technical characteristics to be playing for a great club in Europe," he said. "The great 9s in Europe are old, like Benzema, Cavani, Lewandowski, and they will open a gap for these players.”
WHAT NEXT FOR ROQUE? The striker will continue to star for Athletico Paranaense until a sufficient offer arrives to jet him off to Europe. Barcelona hope that they can be the ones to secure his signature.