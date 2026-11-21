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Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has called on his team-mates to brace themselves for a high-intensity showdown as Manchester United visit Anfield this Sunday. The Dutch defender highlighted the unique challenge posed by the visitors following the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager.

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Van Dijk relishing Anfield atmosphere

As the Premier League returns from a two-week hiatus, Liverpool are gearing up for a blockbuster Sunday afternoon showdown against bitter rivals United. The Reds are desperate to keep their domestic momentum rolling, and Van Dijk knows exactly what is on the line in this mouth-watering fixture. Fully aware of the sheer magnitude of the historic Northwest derby, the towering Dutchman is banking on the famed Anfield faithful to create an intimidating cauldron of noise to spur his side to victory.

"After two weeks without Premier League football, we could not have a more exciting fixture with which to return to action," wrote Van Dijk on the club's official website. "Some of the most memorable games I have been involved in as a Liverpool player have been against Manchester United, and I am looking forward to another special Anfield atmosphere. These are the games everyone wants to be involved in. I don’t need to talk too much about the history and the rivalry between the two clubs, I just know that you guys will be as excited as we players are to get out there and go to work."

Addressing the Pochettino factor

United arrive on Merseyside with a fresh sense of purpose following the high-profile arrival of Mauricio Pochettino. The former Tottenham and Chelsea boss has taken the reins at Old Trafford, and Van Dijk believes this change in leadership makes the Red Devils a far more dangerous and unpredictable prospect. He warned that the visiting players will be eager to prove their worth to their new coach in such a high-profile setting.

"It will be a tough game, no doubt about that. We know we are facing a team with a new manager, a team that will be highly motivated to perform, and we need to be ready to work extremely hard if we want to come away with the result we all want," the 35-year-old warned.

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Building on Crystal Palace victory

Liverpool headed into the international break sitting in a strong position following a hard-fought 3-1 victory away at Crystal Palace. While the performance in South London was not flawless, Van Dijk took great pride in the defensive resilience shown by the team. He believes that the "ugly" side of the game — the ability to suffer and defend as a collective — will be essential if Liverpool are to sustain a title challenge throughout the winter.

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"We went into the break on the back of a good, and important, away win against Crystal Palace, in which I believe we showed a lot of the qualities and characteristics required if we are to have a successful season," he noted. "It wasn’t a perfect performance, by any means, but the way we stuck together, fought for everything and defended as a team for 90-plus minutes was pleasing, especially at the end of a testing run of games. Those are the standards we need to maintain going forward. I say it so often, but the best teams are the ones who can stay consistent, week after week."

Preparing for the winter marathon

The clash with United signals the beginning of an incredibly demanding period for the club. Between now and the end of January, Liverpool are scheduled to play at least 19 matches across four different competitions. This congested fixture list will test the depth of the squad to its limits, but Van Dijk insists that the dressing room is prepared for the physical and mental toll of the festive period.

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"The demands are big but so are the rewards, and everyone inside the dressing room is ready for the challenges ahead. First and foremost, though, our focus is on Sunday. We know what this game means to the club, means to you all. We know how much you will all be up for it, and I can assure you that we will be too. Hopefully we can give you all another day to remember."