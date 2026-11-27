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Jose Mourinho has sent a clear message to Vinicius Jr and the rest of his Real Madrid stars, insisting that individual reputations mean nothing compared to the needs of the collective. Speaking ahead of the clash with Alaves, the Portuguese coach made it clear that even the biggest names at the Bernabeu must accept their role for the good of the team.

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Mourinho dismisses guaranteed starting spots

The 'Special One' has rejected the idea of a fixed starting line-up at Real Madrid ahead of Saturday night’s La Liga clash against Deportivo Alaves. Addressing the media, the Portuguese coach faced repeated questions over whether Vinicius Jr has done enough to reclaim a regular berth.

Mourinho insisted recent speculation around Vinicius’s future and his compatibility with Real's record signing Yan Diomande carries no weight inside the club. While acknowledging the Brazilian has improved, he stressed that team unity always overrides individual standing.

'That's his problem!'

Asked how Vinicius compares to Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham - with Bellingham benched only once this season - Mourinho delivered a blunt verdict, attributing their heavy involvement strictly to superior displays.

"That’s his problem, not mine," Mourinho said of Vinicius's place in the side. "Mbappe and Bellingham are on the same level as everyone else. If they end up on the bench someday… that’s just how it is. The collective goal is above the individual. The difference lies in their incomparable performance compared to the rest."

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He also dismissed hints of rivalry between Vinicius and Diomande after their recent celebrations together: "It’s not about competition, we’re all together and we all want the same thing. We’re achieving stability and it seems your objective is to create this doubt. Nobody on the team wants that."

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Squad depth and unity driving Madrid's resurgence

Over his five months in charge, Mourinho has built a steady environment that contrasts with last season’s dressing-room problems. That depth showed when Thibaut Courtois missed his only game through illness, allowing Andriy Lunin to step in and prove decisive.

"We have been together for five months and we haven’t had any issues," Mourinho explained. "People want to play; nobody likes being left out or not getting minutes. The collective objective will overcome any individual egos."

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Title pressure mounts as transfer stance becomes clear

Beating Alaves on Saturday will seal an 11th straight win across all competitions for Los Blancos, who have won every match since the first international break and thrashed PSV Eindhoven 5-1 in the Champions League this week. Victory will also pile pressure on La Liga leaders Barcelona, who sit three points ahead before playing on Sunday.

With two months left until the transfer window opens, Mourinho also shut down squad exit or arrival talk: "I don’t want anyone coming in and out. I don’t want any transfer rumours."