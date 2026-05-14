VIDEO: Bukayo Saka opens up on all things Arsenal, his special relationship with Mikel Arteta & more in the Beast Mode On Podcast
Arsenal superstar Bukayo Saka joins Adebayo Akinfenwa on the Beast Mode On Podcast as the England forward opens up on his journey from the Gunners' Hale End academy all the way to the first team and captaining the Premier League leaders. The 24-year-old also reveals his burning desire to win trophies with the north Londoners and discusses his close relationship with Mikel Arteta among many other topics in a truly unmissable episode of the show.
Click the play button above to watch the full episode ⬆️
The Beast Mode On Podcast is available via YouTube and Spotify, with all episodes free to watch and to listen to now.