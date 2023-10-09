'Every single time, i'm sure we'll see a more confident side to Matt' - USMNT defender Chris Richards is thrilled with Matt Turner's development at Nottingham Forest!

U.S. mens national team defender Chris Richards is thrilled with the development teammate Matt Turner has shown since his arrival at Nottingham Forest

WHAT HAPPENED? The 23-year-old defender, who plies his trade at Crystal Palace, spoke highly of team-mate and Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Matt Turner as he felt that the former Arsenal man's confidence has grown with time.

Richards also spoke about how playing regularly in the first team at Forest has helped in further develop as a goalkeeper.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters, Richards said, "I think he just kind of has this sense of confidence to him now that I wouldn't say he was lacking, but maybe that he just needed help developing it. It comes with games, it comes with experiences and so I feel like every time he comes back, you see a different side of that, in a good way, of course."

"I think also him being the No. 1 at Forest is also going to further his development and then the next camp and I don't know how many camps are coming after this, but every single time, I'm sure we'll see a more confident side to Matt."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After spending just one season at Arsenal, Turner moved to Nottingham Forest this summer for £10 million ($12m). Under Steve Cooper, the goalkeeper has appeared in every single match that the club has played thus far this season.

WHAT NEXT FOR USMNT? The USMNT are set to face Germany and Ghana in friendly matches during the October international break.