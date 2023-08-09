USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner completes £10m transfer to Nottingham Forest after Arsenal agree David Raya deal

USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner has completed a £10 million transfer to Nottingham Forest, with Arsenal set to sign David Raya as his replacement.

Turner signs four-year deal at Forest

Leaves Arsenal after one year

Gunners set to sign Raya as his replacement

WHAT HAPPENED? Turner has signed a four-year contract with Nottingham Forest that will keep on their books through to 2027. The 29-year-old leaves Arsenal permanently after just one year at Emirates Stadium, having been unable to take the No.1 jersey away from Aaron Ramsdale. Turner, who was on the bench as the Gunners beat Manchester City in the Community Shield on Sunday, made just seven competitive appearances for Mikel Arteta's team but will now be first choice between the sticks at the City Ground.

WHAT THEY SAID: Turner told Forest's official website after his unveiling on Wednesday: "It feels great to be here. It’s something I’m really looking forward to, it’s a great challenge and a great step in my career. When I heard that there was interest to bring me here, it just felt right for my family, it felt right when my agent spoke to me about it and it feels like the right move for me right now. The manager and the backroom staff, everything about the club has a little sparkle to it. It’s felt right from the start and I’m happy it’s got done. I’m looking forward to making a connection with my teammates, the fans and the city. I’m grateful to be here and can’t wait to get things started."

AND WHAT'S MORE: Arsenal's decision to offload Turner comes amid their pursuit of Brentford shot-stopper David Raya, who has reportedly agreed a £30m ($38m) move to the Emirates. Raya will be expected to compete with Ramsdale for the No.1 spot in Mikel Arteta's lineup when the new season gets underway, with Turner's services no longer required.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT'S NEXT? Incredibly, Turner could now be in line to make his debut for Forest against his former club, with Arsenal set to welcome Steve Cooper's side to the Emirates for their 2023-24 Premier League opener on Saturday.