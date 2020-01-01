'Everyone expects us to win 6-0' - Tuchel used to pressure amid PSG fallout after Manchester United defeat

The Ligue 1 outfit saw their five-match unbeaten streak ended in midweek but their coach has stressed that they should not be judged too harshly

coach Thomas Tuchel has urged the club's detractors to look beyond their defeat to , stating that the club cannot assume that they will earn a walkover in every match.

Les Parisiens saw their five-match unbeaten streak brought to a shuddering halt in their first European tie of the new campaign, with last season's finalists falling foul of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Red Devils once again.

PSG's appearance in the competition's showpiece match in August marked the first time they had reached the final stage of the tournament in their history, with expectations high in the French capital that they might go one step further this time around.

Their 2-1 loss however - courtesy of goals from Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford - sparked discussion over whether Tuchel, despite all his success on the domestic front with PSG, was the right man to guide them to continental triumph, with the manager admitting that it was one of the worst games of his tenure at Parc des Princes.

Speaking ahead of his side's clash with however, the former Dortmund boss has called upon his side to stay positive and continue to push forward while making a point to note that expectations of free-flowing goal-heavy victories should not be the barometer by which their success is judged.

"We always have discussions after a game," Tuchel told his pre-match press conference, when addressing how the team has dealt with the fallout. "We give our opinion, we analyse the games tactically and mentally.

"It's a totally normal process, but we are not used to losing. We hate losing and I don't want that [to] become a habit. It's serious to lose when you're at PSG and we have to show a transformation tomorrow. We have to stay positive and push this team.

"Everyone expects us to win 6-0, but we can't think that way, even if I'm convinced that we will show a reaction. The team has always done it and we will push in that direction.

"Let's not forget that there have been five successful matches before Manchester. Five wins. There was that loss on Tuesday night. It was not us and we have to move forward."