Travel chaos for Harry Kane & Bayern Munich! Thunderstorm flight delay as Bundesliga champions left grounded ahead of FIFA Club World Cup clash in Miami

Harry Kane and Bayern Munich faced travel chaos ahead of their Club World Cup clash with Flamengo, with Florida thunderstorms disrupting their plans.

The reigning Bundesliga champions needed to complete a short flight from Orlando to Miami, allowing them to line up against Brazilian opposition in the last-16 of a FIFA-organised global gathering in the United States.

Bayern were due to depart at 4:40pm on Saturday, giving them plenty of time to get settled in Miami ahead of a meeting with Flamengo at Hard Rock Stadium. They were, however, left grounded for almost two hours.

That is due to a massive storm front that moved slowly across South Florida, travelling from Orlando and in the direction of Miami. Bayern have already faced one weather delay during their Club World Cup campaign.

Their group stage match with Argentine giants Boca Juniors was delayed due to a storm, with proceedings put on hold for an hour. Bayern boss Kompany told BILD of contending with issues that cannot be predicted: “It sounds strange, but since Covid, we've been prepared for anything. Back then, we were suddenly missing six players, and we had to change our game plan. I grew up as a coach during that time. That's why everything is a bit more relaxed now. We usually travel very well in America. But you can't change the weather, and it cost us an hour's delay.”

Bayern opened their quest for Club World Cup glory with a 10-0 victory over New Zealand-based part-timers Auckland City, but then required a late winner to see off Boca 2-1 before going down 1-0 to Benfica in their final group game.