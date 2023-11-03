'There's better places to take your Mrs!' - Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou rinses journalist for visiting his hometown in Australia

- Postecoglou spotted a journalist touring Melbourne
WHAT HAPPENED? The Tottenham manager is known to keep an eye on the smallest of details. But only a few would have known that the former Celtic boss is a keen observer when he is off the pitch as well.
During a press conference, a journalist, who might have believed Postecoglou was unaware of his recent visit to Australia with his wife, was in for a surprise.
WHAT THEY SAID: Postecoglou warmly greeted the journalist, saying, "Welcome back," and added with a smile, "There's better places to take your Mrs. You owe her big time mate."
It was a light-hearted response to the journalist's trip to Prahran, the Melbourne suburb where Postecoglou grew up.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Postecoglou's off-the-pitch banter drew a chuckle, the manager is on top of on on-field matters as well. Spurs have made an incredible start to their Premier League campaign, despite parting with all-time top goalscorer Harry Kane over the summer, and currently sit atop the standings with eight wins and two draws in 10 matches. Their on-field success has led to jubilant scenes at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium which even prompted him to compare the arena to a nightclub.
WHAT NEXT? Postecoglou has given a day off to his players and staff on Friday ahead of a crucial London derby against Chelsea on Monday.