'They could be in the conversation' - Tony Cascarino touts Tottenham as potential title contenders after superb start under Ange Postecoglou

Tony Cascarino believes Tottenham 'could be in the conversation' as potential Premier League title contenders this season.

Spurs are currently top of the PL

Unbeaten in eight games

Captain Kane left for Bayern Munich this summer

WHAT HAPPENED? Speaking via TalkSport, the former Chelsea and Celtic striker was posed the question as to whether he believes Spurs are genuinely title contenders. Ange Postecoglou's men currently lead the way with eight games gone and are yet to lose a game this season.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I think they could be in the conversation if they can hang in there until Christmas,'' began the 61-year-old. ''If they make a signing that adds even more to their forward line, that is a more natural striker. Unless Richarlison finds a period of his game where he absolutely improves to a much different level, as he is the one for me in the frontline who is vulnerable at the moment. You are thinking there has to be more from him. Can Tottenham [do it], they have built a new back four and a new goalkeeper has come in, that is incredible what has happened there, and has worked well so far. But there still are massive questions that are going to come up in front of Spurs and [Ange] Postecoglou.''

THE BIGGER PICTURE: 2023 marks fifteen years since Tottenham last won a trophy, with their last success coming back in 2008 in the League Cup. They finished second in the Premier League table behind eventual winners Chelsea under current Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino back in 2016/17.

WHAT NEXT FOR SPURS?: Following the completion of this month's international break, Spurs return to Premier League action against Fulham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Monday 23 October.