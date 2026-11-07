'A fantastic character!' – Thomas Tuchel explains surprise inclusion of Josh King in England squad

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England head coach Thomas Tuchel has named Fulham youngster Josh King in his 25-man squad for upcoming Nations League fixtures. King earns his first official senior call-up alongside Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jobe Bellingham as the Three Lions prepare to face Croatia and Spain.

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King earns maiden senior England call-up

England manager Thomas Tuchel has handed a debut senior call-up to Fulham midfielder Josh King for the concluding UEFA Nations League group matches against Croatia and Spain. The 25-man squad also includes Jobe Bellingham, with both players stepping up from the Under-21 setup.

King previously gained experience with the senior squad during their pre-World Cup training camp in Florida over the summer.

Tuchel selected 22 outfield players to maintain flexibility during the short international window.

Tuchel praises King's character and versatility

Speaking at his squad announcement press conference, Tuchel praised King's personality while outlining his tactical plans for the Fulham youngster.

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"He is just a fantastic character. He gives us a bit of flexibility," Tuchel stated regarding King's selection.

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"We decided to nominate 22 outfield players for flexibility in training and he is the extra player in training, if you will. It is the attitude and the personality," the manager added.

Position plans and explanation behind Palmer omission

Tuchel clarified how King will be utilised, while explaining why Chelsea playmaker Cole Palmer missed out on a spot in the squad.

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"In pre-season he helped us in training as a full back but we will not do that again," Tuchel noted. "He is an exciting player, a versatile player."

Addressing the attacking midfield options, Tuchel added: "We have enough number 10s and we stick to the guys who were in the previous camp because we were happy with the two and a half weeks we had together. We have Josh King as a new player in there, but I want to see him on both wings. He is kind of an extra player and he can play all four positions."

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Three Lions target Nations League quarter-final spot

England gather early next week to begin preparations for Thursday's clash against Croatia at Wembley before travelling to Madrid to face Spain on Sunday, 15 November.

Sitting second in Group C, England require only to avoid defeat against Croatia to confirm their place in the Nations League quarter-finals next March.

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King will look to make his senior debut as Tuchel's side aim for top spot in the group.