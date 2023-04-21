'Passion & quality!' - Thomas Tuchel finally gets his man as Anthony Barry leaves Chelsea to join Bayern Munich as assistant coach

Bayern Munich have confirmed that Anthony Barry has joined the club from Chelsea and will work alongside manager Thomas Tuchel.

WHAT HAPPENED? Barry has been appointed assistant coach at Bayern in a move which will see him link up again with Tuchel. The duo worked together previously at Chelsea, notably guiding the Blues to Champions League success in 2021.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tuchel made it clear he wanted Barry at the club after replacing Julian Nagelsmann at the helm of the Bavarian giants. Chelsea were unhappy with their former coach targeting Barry and initially rejected a six-figure offer from Bayern and told the coach to stay away from training. Bayern have now finally got their man, with Barry joining Zsolt Low and Arno Michels on Tuchel's team. Goalkeeper coach Michael Rechner and fitness coach Holger Broich complete the new management team at the Allianz Arena.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Bayern's sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has spoken of the club's delight about bringing in Barrry to assist Tuchel.

"I’m pleased we’ve managed to recruit Anthony Barry. Anthony completes our coaching staff and is an ideal fit for FC Bayern with his passion and his quality," he said in a statement on the club's website.

WHAT NEXT FOR BAYERN? The Bavarian giants are back in Bundesliga action on Saturday at Mainz.