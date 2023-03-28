Chelsea coach Anthony Barry told to stay AWAY from training as he aims to join Thomas Tuchel at Bayern Munich

Chelsea coach Anthony Barry has reportedly been told to stay away from the club’s training ground ahead of a potential reunion with Thomas Tuchel.

WHAT HAPPENED? Former Blues boss Tuchel is now calling the shots at Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, having been appointed as successor to Julian Nagelsmann, and he wants Barry to form part of his backroom team at the Allianz Arena. A compensation offer has been put to those at Stamford Bridge, but no deal has been agreed as yet.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barry is reported by The Telegraph to be keen on joining Tuchel in Germany, with the pair having previously enjoyed Champions League success together in west London, but the 36-year-old remains under contract with Premier League heavyweights. While discussions over his future remain ongoing, Chelsea have made it clear that he is not to return to work alongside Graham Potter.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Tuchel stated in his first press conference as Bayern boss that he wanted to work with familiar faces again, saying: “My coaching staff wasn't prepared either, so a big thank you to their families for their flexibility. Arno Michels and Zsolt Low, who have been working with me for over ten years, will be there. We're hoping to add Anthony Barry, who is currently at Chelsea.” The Blues were disappointed by that public statement of intent, but professional relationships between the club and Barry are said to remain “amicable”.

WHAT NEXT? Barry has been combining his role at Chelsea with another in the Portugal national team set-up, having previously worked with Roberto Martinez in the Belgium camp, and has spent time at Stamford Bridge within the respective coaching staffs of Frank Lampard, Tuchel and Potter.