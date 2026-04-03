The only club to survive... Asian sanctions hit Saudi clubs

Saudi clubs participating in Asian competitions have faced disciplinary sanctions due to certain breaches that occurred during recent matches.

The Saudi newspaper Al-Sharq Al-Awsat reported on some of the sanctions imposed by the Asian Football Confederation’s Disciplinary Committee on various clubs participating in the AFC Champions League and AFC Cup.

Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli were handed disciplinary sanctions in the AFC Champions League, whilst Al-Ittihad was spared; Al-Nassr, meanwhile, also faced sanctions in the AFC Champions League 2.

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The most significant penalty was imposed on Al-Hilal, which was fined $35,000, whilst its Uruguayan striker Darwin Núñez was fined $20,000 for failing to attend media activities following the match against Al-Wahda of the UAE in the eighth round of the league stage.

As for Al-Ahli, they were fined a total of $9,250 for being late in taking to the pitch before the match against Shabab Al-Ahli in the eighth round of the league stage, as well as for allowing unauthorised personnel to enter the stadium.

In the AFC Champions League, Al-Nassr were fined $1,750 after their players were late coming onto the pitch before the start of the second half of their match against Turkmen side Arkadag in the first leg of the round of 16.