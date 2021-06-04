'Super League was not a coup' - Juventus chief Agnelli insists football reform is still needed

The Turin club are one of just three sides from the original 12 that remain committed to the much-criticised breakaway plan

Juventus president Andrea Agnelli has once more defended his side's participation in the aborted Super League, arguing that football still needs a radical overhaul despite the project's failure.

The Italian giants are one of just three clubs, along with Real Madrid and Barcelona, who are yet to withdraw from the Super League.

The plan, which emerged in late April, caused huge uproar across the football world and may yet lead to sanctions from UEFA for the clubs involved.

What was said?

"I remember a proposal from 2019 between the ECA [European Clubs Association] and UEFA, which I thought was excellent, and in fact was supported by clubs in the second, third and fourth division," Agnelli said in a press conference on Friday.

“You cannot help but recognise European football is concentrated into a monopoly of executive, economic and juridical power, reserving UEFA the almost arbitrary responsibility of assigning licences.

“The system is nowadays inefficient. The Super League was not a coup d’etat, but a desperate warning cry for a system that was already on the verge of collapse before the pandemic, and is heading towards a state of insolvency."

"The legal basis is solid"

While UEFA considers what action to take against Juventus and their peers, Agnelli insists that there is no legal grounds for punishment.

“The clubs always asked for communication with UEFA, who reacted by slamming the door shut and making grave, arrogant threats towards the three clubs who remain in the Super League, totally ignoring the verdict of the tribunal in Madrid and awaiting the verdict of the European tribunal. We can assure that the legal basis for the project is solid," he added.

“This sort of attitude from UEFA is not how you reform football. Our desire for dialogue with UEFA and FIFA is unchanged. Other sports modified their format over the years, such as the basketball Euroleague, bringing great benefits to fans, clubs and players.

“Almost all stakeholders maintain football has to be reformed, yet those who do make proposals are demonised. Juventus, Real Madrid and Barcelona intend to continue with our proposals, also in solidarity with those who were too afraid to stick to them.”

