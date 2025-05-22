All you need to know about how to get your hands on tickets for this year’s race in Catalonia

For European F1 fans, the Spanish GP on June 1 marks the end of a short and sweet 3-race spell on the continent. There’s no need to fret, though, as the hottest drivers on the planet return to Europe for a longer period from the end of June, following a quick trip across the Atlantic to Montreal for the Canadian Grand Prix.

If waiting until June 29 for the Austrian GP seems too long away, then a trip and a ticket to the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya for the Spanish Grand Prix may be right up your street. With the prospect of the race moving to a new Madrid street circuit in the coming years, it may also be your last chance to see the F1 drivers in action at the Barcelona track for a long while.

The Spanish Grand Prix is one of the oldest GPs in the world, with the first race generally considered to be the inaugural edition being held in 1913. Although that first edition wasn’t staged as a grand prix, like we know and love them today, instead it was a race for touring cars, taking place on a 300km road circuit at Guadarrama, near Madrid. In 1927, it became part of the World Manufacturers' Championship and was promoted to the European Championship in 1935, before the Spanish Civil War brought an end to racing.

The race was successfully revived in 1967 and has been a regular part of the Formula One schedule since 1968 at a variety of venues around the country. The Catalunya circuit was opened in 1991, and the Spanish GP was held there the same year and has been ever since. Now, the race is set to head to the Spanish capital, with organisers confirming the F1 Spanish Grand Prix 2026 will be held over 57 laps of the 5.4km, 22-turn, Madring circuit in Madrid.

Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton remain top of the all-time Spanish Grand Prix wins list with six successes, but Max Verstappen is just two behind them now. The dynamic Dutchman brought Hamilton’s five-race winning streak to an end in Spain when taking the chequered flag at Catalunya in 2022, and the Red Bull maestro followed that up with victories in 2023 and 2024.

The vociferous home crowd will, of course, be cheering on the two Spanish drivers plying their trade in the F1 world this season, Carlos Sainz Jr and Fernando Alonso. Both of them are looking for a pick-me-up after a tough start to the campaign in their Williams and Aston Martin cars, respectively. Fernando Alonso is not only the sole Spanish driver to reign supreme as F1 world champion, but he's also the only Spaniard to have ever won on home turf with his two previous triumphs at Catalunya coming in 2006 and 2013.

Whether you’re looking for Grandstand seats, General Admission access or VIP experiences to watch the Spanish Grand Prix, there are tickets to suit all tastes and pockets. Let GOAL give you the lowdown on how you can buy tickets, how much they’ll cost, and what the schedule looks like ahead of F1’s latest visit to the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya this year.

When is the F1 Spanish Grand Prix 2025?

Date: Sunday, June 1 Time: 3 pm CET Location: Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmelo, Spain

Where is the F1 Spanish Grand Prix 2025 held?

The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya has held the Spanish Grand Prix since 1991. The circuit was opened in the same year and is a 4.6km (2.8 mi) motorsport race track in Montmelo, Barcelona, which can hold up to 150,000 spectators.

Until 2013, the track was known only as the Circuit de Catalunya, before a sponsorship deal with Barcelona City Council added Barcelona to its title. Lewis Hamilton famously won in Catalunya five years in a row between 2017-2021, surpassing Michael Schumacher’s four years of Spanish success between 2001-2004. The circuit has also staged the Catalan motorcycle Grand Prix since 1996, with Valentino Rossi winning there 10 times in total in the various categories from 125cc up to MotoGP.

F1 Spanish Grand Prix 2025 tickets: How much do they cost?

For the F1 Spanish Grand Prix 2025, general admission tickets for the entire weekend started at around €154, with three-day grandstand tickets from €410. Affordable trackside hospitality options were also available, starting from €1,420. Additionally, specific grandstand tickets like those in Grandstands M, S, and G offered Sunday-only tickets for €310, €250, and €250, respectively.

With demand for tickets high, fans can also secure their spot at the circuit by going to resale sites like StubHub, where tickets range from £141-£4794 (General Admission to Paddock Club). One to four-day passes are also available, depending on how long you are looking to stay in the region.

How to buy F1 Spanish Grand Prix 2025 tickets

Fans can purchase tickets for the F1 Spanish Grand Prix 2025 through several retailers. They are offered by the Formula One Ticket Portal, accessed directly through the sport’s website, and the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya Ticket Portal, operated directly by the track.

In addition, fans can purchase F1 Grand Prix tickets on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels. StubHub is a legitimate merchant in the ticket resale marketplace and a safe place for fans to buy tickets. StubHub's website guarantees that you will get tickets in time for the event you are attending and a valid entry ticket.

Just follow these steps on how to use StubHub, and you’ll be all set in no time.

Step 1: Create an account

It’s quick and totally worth it! Having an account lets you keep track of your purchases, so you always know what’s happening with your tickets. How to sign up: Head over to the StubHub International website. Click “Sign In” at the top of the page. When the login window pops up, scroll down and click “Sign Up”. Fill in your first and last name and email, and create a password – or make it even easier by signing up with Facebook, Google, or Apple. Hit “Sign Up”, and you’re good to go!

Step 2: Find the Grand Prix you want to go to

Just type Formula 1 in the search bar (or if you’ve got a specific city in mind instead, you can add that). You can use the filters under your profile icon to sort by city and date, so you can find a race that fits your plans perfectly.

Step 3: Pick your tickets

You'll see all available tickets once you’re on the individual Grand Prix page. These listings update all the time, so if you spot a good deal, don’t think twice – someone else might grab it first! When you’re ready, select the tickets you want and hit “Buy Now”.

Step 4: Time to check out

Before you lock in your purchase, take a quick moment to review all the details, especially the delivery method and estimated arrival date. Got a promo code? Click “Manage Discounts” to apply it. Now, choose your payment method: Credit or debit card, PayPal (instalments available if eligible), Apple Pay or Google Pay. Once everything looks good, confirm and hit “Buy Now”. That’s it! Your tickets are officially booked. You’ll get a notification once they’re ready or on their way. Enjoy the race!

F1 Spanish Grand Prix 2025 Weekend Schedule

The Spanish Grand Prix 2025 runs over the whole weekend, from Friday, May 30, through Sunday, June 1. Practice, qualifying, and the race are spread over three days.

Below, you can find the timings for each practice session, qualifying, and the Grand Prix:

Date Phase Time (CET) Tickets Friday, May 30 Practice 1 1:30 PM StubHub Friday, May 30 Practice 2 5 PM StubHub Saturday, May 31 Practice 3 12:30 PM StubHub Saturday, May 31 Qualifying 4 PM StubHub Sunday, June 1 Grand Prix 3 PM StubHub

How to watch or stream the F1 Grand Prix 2025

If you’re unable to get tickets to the Spanish Grand Prix, it will be available to watch live on Sky Sports F1 (and Main Event) in the UK, like all F1 race weekends will be this year. Coverage includes not only the main race itself, but also practice and qualifying sessions across the entire weekend.

If you're an existing Sky customer, you can add Sky Sports online or through the My Sky app at any time. Packages start from £20 per month with Sky Stream. Sky Sports+ is included at no extra cost, which allows the viewer the opportunity to watch many more live events across a range of sports. The Sky Sports app allows subscribers to download and watch live sports on the go and is available on iPhone, iPad, and Android. NOW TV offers a variety of sign-ups for the avid sports watcher, including the ‘Sports Day Membership, which allows access to all 12 Sky Sports channels for 24 hours for £14.99.

In the United States, the race will air live on ESPN. ESPN is the home of F1 once again this season, with all 24 races airing on either ESPN or ESPN2. ESPN's F1 coverage also includes a dedicated site that reports on the championship all year, with reporters on-site at every race.

Fubo also offers a top-quality streaming service with access to the F1 Spanish Grand Prix and a whole world of sports. Fubo subscription plans start from $84.99 per month as part of a rolling contract. Fubo offers a free 7-day trial to new subscribers. With over 200 channels, no contract, no hidden fees, and the option to cancel anytime, Fubo is a no-brainer for F1 and general sports fans.