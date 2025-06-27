'Smashed it' - Man Utd given Scott McTominay bashing as Red Devils told how they would've got Napoli form out of midfielder by doing one simple thing

Manchester United have been told that they missed a simple trick that would have seen Scott McTominay deliver Napoli MVP-winning form for them.

WHAT HAPPENED?

After seeing versatile operator McTominay step out of their famed academy system, with Jose Mourinho the first manager to show faith in him, the Red Devils handed 255 senior appearances to a home-grown star.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

McTominay was, however, rarely a guaranteed starter and was eventually deemed surplus to requirements in the summer of 2024. A £26 million ($36m) transfer took him away from Old Trafford and onto a new challenge in Italy.

DID YOU KNOW?

A dream debut campaign was enjoyed at Napoli, with McTominay posting a career-best return of 13 goals as he savoured Serie A title glory. Serious questions are being asked of why United allowed another top talent to slip through their net as a result of supposed mismanagement.

WHAT DICKOV SAID

Former Scotland international Paul Dickov, speaking in association with pikakasinot.fi, told GOAL when asked how impressed he has been McTominay and where it went wrong in Manchester: "He has been unbelievable. I’m delighted for Scott. People look back at his Manchester United days and when Scott was there, I was really surprised that he didn’t play more.

"Whenever he was called upon, whether that was to start games or come off the bench, he always had an influence on the team. He chipped in with goals as well, which we have seen him do again last season.

"Sometimes when you are a young player coming through the ranks at a big club, the tendency is that the youngsters don’t get the appreciation that they deserve - maybe from the management or the coaching staff because they are signing players that they are bringing in and spending big money. Sometimes they forget what they have already got.

"For me, if Scott had a good run, even a full season at Manchester United, I’m pretty sure going forward we would have seen the form that we are getting with Napoli now. He’s gone there, got a spring in his step, backed himself massively. It would have been difficult because he was at Manchester United from a very young age and that was his club. It would have been difficult for him to leave but, wow, has he gone away and shown everybody what he is all about."

TELL ME MORE

Dickov added on McTominay becoming a cult hero to a passionate fan base at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona: "It is a football-mad city. Fans in general are really hard to please, but especially those in Naples. They will certainly let you know about it if you’re not performing.

"It’s an unbelievable story. Scott has got to take great credit for it. We talk about foreign players moving here and taking time to settle in, and it’s difficult to hit the ground running, but he has gone over there and smashed it from day one."

WHAT NEXT FOR MCTOMINAY?

McTominay has been generating more transfer talk of late, amid links to teams in the Saudi Pro League, but Napoli have no intention of parting with the all-action Scotland international midfielder and have him tied to a contract through to 2028.