Juventus
Huge shock at Juventus as ENTIRE board including Agnelli and Nedved resign
00:04 GMT+3 29/11/2022
The entire board of directors at Juventus have resigned from the club, GOAL has learned.
Key figures such as president Andrea Agnelli, vice-president Pavel Nedved and managing director Maurizio Arrivabene have all resigned in an extraordinary meeting held on the evening of November 28.
More to follow.
Editors' Picks
- Ultimate Brazil dream team - Pele & Ronaldo in, Ronaldinho out
- De Bruyne is right, the Golden Generation is over! Belgium winners, losers and ratings as Hazard struggles in shock Morocco loss
- Argentina's Messiah! Winners, losers and ratings as Leo inspires vital victory over Mexico
- Hristo Stoichkov: The Bulgarian bad boy with a God complex who lit up the 1994 World Cup