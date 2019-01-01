Sarri confirms Chelsea won't let Hudson-Odoi join Bayern
Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has ruled out Callum Hudson-Odoi leaving the club in the January transfer window, claiming that it's also possible that he won't be allowed to quit in the summer either.
The 18-year-old has emerged as a top target for Bayern Munich in the winter window, with the Bundesliga club having publicly expressed their desire to sign the winger.
Indeed, Hudson-Odoi appeared keen on a switch to the Bavarians and handed in a transfer request to try and force a way out of Stamford Bridge.
That was, however, rejected by Chelsea, who are keen to keep the teenager on their books despite him not having been a first-team regular in the 2018-19 season.
Ruling out a transfer to Bayern, Sarri told reporters: "He is one of the best 18-year-olds in Europe so it is very difficult. The club told me he is out of the market [in January] for sure. He is maybe out of the market in July.
"I am not frustrated with Hudson-Odoi, he is doing very well in matches and training. I am very happy with him but not the overall situation of course. Every big team here in England has the same problem. It isn't easy to keep young players."
Hudson-Odoi has been used sparingly by Sarri thus far this season, with the England youth international struggling earn a place in the starting XI ahead of the likes of Eden Hazard, Pedro and Willian.
