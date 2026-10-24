'Not our day' - Ruben Dias admits Man City were too slow to adapt in 'frustrating' Premier League setback

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Manchester City's flawless start to the Premier League campaign came to a grinding halt at Villa Park as Nicolas Jackson's clinical finishing secured a famous 2-1 win for Unai Emery's side. Following the defeat, captain Ruben Dias conceded that the visitors were far too slow to adjust to the tactical shifts presented by the hosts during a disappointing afternoon in the Midlands.

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A disappointing afternoon in the Midlands

Manchester City suffered their first league defeat of the season as a sharp Aston Villa side dismantled the visitors' perfect record. The encounter at Villa Park was framed by the four-year anniversary of Emery's appointment, and his team celebrated the occasion by recording a fifth win in their last seven meetings against the Citizens.

The breakthrough came when Villa captain John McGinn capitalised on a lapse in concentration from Marc Guehi. The defender's heavy touch allowed McGinn to feed Jackson, who showed composure to bypass Elliot Anderson and fire a powerful effort past Gianluigi Donnarumma. City pressed for a response and found their equaliser early in the second half, as Erling Haaland rose highest to head home Iliman Ndiaye's cross from the right. However, parity lasted just eight minutes before Jackson struck again, meeting substitute Ibrahim Mbaye's low delivery with a first-time finish that slipped beneath the goalkeeper's left hand.

Reflecting on the sluggish start, captain Dias admitted that the team struggled to get to grips with the task at hand. Speaking to TNT Sports, the Portuguese international noted: 'Frustrating, felt like we fought a lot. First 10-15 minutes of the first half we took our time to get into the game. They changed the way they set up so we took time to adapt. But we fought, we had chances and they ended up scoring two goals in two transitions - very efficient. Room to improve, we need to do better.'

Tactical struggles and transition goals

According to Opta, Aston Villa became the first team to win three consecutive Premier League matches against Manchester City since Liverpool in December 2016. Furthermore, Emery's side are the first to claim four straight home league victories over the Citizens since Tottenham achieved the feat in February 2023.

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Dias was quick to acknowledge that the timing of the second goal was a significant blow to the team's morale, though he praised the squad for their continued effort despite the result. 'It is what it is. Whatever happens we need to react to it,' Dias explained. 'The team had a very good reaction. The second one was tough because it was very close to our equaliser. We kept going and tried to create chances. Not our day but we keep moving forward. I felt like we were dangerous on many occasions, even if the finish wasn't there we arrived in dangerous places but not able to play. A word of appreciation to the boys because we kept fighting to the end.'

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Impact on the table and Chelsea's record

The victory provided a massive boost for Aston Villa, marking their first home win of the Premier League season and lifting them up to sixth in the table with 11 points. Despite the setback, Manchester City remain top of the standings on 21 points, staying ahead of Arsenal on goal difference.

Manchester City's defeat also preserved a historic Premier League record, ensuring Jose Mourinho's iconic Chelsea side remain the only team to start a campaign with nine consecutive victories, set back in 2005-06. With City falling short at Villa Park, the Blues' legendary mark stays untouched for another season.

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Looking ahead to Brighton challenge

Manchester City will not have long to dwell on this defeat, as a double-header against Brighton awaits them in the coming week. Enzo Maresca's side host the Seagulls in the League Cup fourth round on Wednesday, before welcoming them back to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday in the Premier League.

Regarding the upcoming fixtures, Dias concluded: 'A top team, another one. A different way to play so we'll make the adaptation then focus on ourselves that's the main thing - our spirit, our will to win.'