Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has suggested that he will step down from running the club's day-to-day operations in a shock statement released on February 26.

The Russian national has been at the helm at Stamford Bridge for almost 20 years.

And while he did not say he was leaving the Blues, Abramovich appears to be preparing for a less hands-on role at the club.

What's been said?

"During my nearly 20-year ownership of Chelsea FC, I have always viewed my role as a custodian of the Club, whose job it is ensuring that we are as successful as we can be today, as well as build for the future, while also playing a positive role in our communities," Abramovich explained in a statement released on Chelsea's official club website.

"I have always taken decisions with the Club’s best interest at heart. I remain committed to these values. That is why I am today giving trustees of Chelsea’s charitable Foundation the stewardship and care of Chelsea FC.

"I believe that currently they are in the best position to look after the interests of the Club, players, staff, and fans."

The bigger picture

The 55-year-old businessman first entered English football in 2003, when he took over Chelsea from previous owner Ken Bates.

Under his stewardship, the Blues have become one of the Premier League and Europe's elite clubs, winning five league titles and twice lifting the Champions League, in 2012-13 and 2020-21.

Article continues below

It remains unclear exactly how Abramovich will be involved with Chelsea after Saturday's stunning announcement, which comes on the eve of the club's Carabao Cup final with Liverpool.

It would, however, seem that he will be less involved with the running of the club, having announced that the "stewardship and care" will rest with the trustees of the Blues' charitable foundation.

Further reading