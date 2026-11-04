Major injury blow! Rodri ruled out of Atletico Madrid showdown as Barcelona confirm hamstring damage for midfielder

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Barcelona have been dealt a significant setback following the news that star midfielder Rodri has sustained a muscle injury during European competition. The Spanish international was forced off earlier this week, leaving Hansi Flick with a major selection headache ahead of a crucial domestic fixture.

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Midfielder sidelined after Champions League exit

Barcelona's medical department has confirmed that Rodri will be unavailable for the upcoming league encounter against Atletico Madrid. The 30-year-old Madrid-born midfielder underwent tests on Wednesday morning after being substituted at halftime during Tuesday's match, where Barca secured a commanding 3-0 Champions League victory over Unai Emery's Aston Villa at the Camp Nou, due to discomfort in his right leg.

In an official medical update released by the Catalan giants, the club clarified the nature of the issue. 'The first-team player Rodrigo Hernandez has undergone medical tests following the muscle discomfort he felt in yesterday's match against Aston Villa. The tests confirm that he is suffering from a small injury to the biceps femoris of his right leg. He will be unavailable for next Sunday's match against Atletico Madrid. The exact recovery timeframe will be determined by the evolution of the injury,' the statement confirmed.

A massive blow for Flick's tactical setup

Flick had already hinted at the potential problem immediately following the final whistle at the Spotify Camp Nou. Speaking to the press, the German tactician explained his decision to replace the 30-year-old at the interval. 'I changed Rodri because he had a small discomfort,' Flick noted.

The timing of the injury is particularly frustrating for Barcelona, given Rodri's immense importance to the current system. Since making his debut against Athletic Club in late August, the Spaniard has been a near-constant presence in the starting XI.

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Rodri has formed a formidable partnership with Pedri in the double-pivot role that Flick favours. His ability to dictate the tempo of matches and recover possession has made him an undroppable figure in the squad.

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Strained squad depth for the Blaugrana

Since making his Barcelona debut against Athletic Bilbao on August 27, the former Manchester City star has logged 945 minutes across 14 appearances in LaLiga and the Champions League, starting 11 of those matches and missing only the clash against Elche while adapting to his new surroundings. Beyond his relentless presence, the 30-year-old has also made his mark in the final third, contributing a goal and an assist to bolster the Catalan giants' midfield control.

The loss of Rodri comes at a time when the Barcelona treatment room is already crowded with several high-profile names. The club is currently navigating a difficult period with Roony, Andreas Christensen, Dani Olmo, Eric Garcia, Jules Kounde, and Xavi Espart all sidelined.

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High stakes at the top of LaLiga

Barcelona currently top the LaLiga standings with 30 points, holding a slender two-point advantage over second-placed Atletico Madrid on 28 points, making their upcoming showdown a pivotal moment in the title race. Meanwhile, Real Madrid sit closely behind in third place with 27 points, eagerly waiting to capitalize on any potential slip-up from either side as the battle at the summit heats up.